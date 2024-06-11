Mercedes plan more F1 upgrades with new floor set for Spanish Grand Prix

Mercedes are set to introduce an upgraded floor for the upcoming F1 Spanish Grand Prix next week.

The Brackley-based outfit have enjoyed their strongest weekend of the year so far at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

George Russell claimed Mercedes’ first pole position since Hungary last year after a dead-heat with Max Verstappen in qualifying.

While Russell was unable to convert pole into the win, he did secure Mercedes’ first podium of the year, and arguably had the fastest car in dry conditions.

Had it not been for a number of mistakes, it’s likely Russell would have challenged Verstappen in the closing laps.

Mercedes continue to add new parts to the W15, with a new front wing initially introduced in Monaco being credited for their recent revival.

“I think definitely, since Imola, we've taken the right steps and put parts on the car that are working, something that we were struggling in the past couple of years,” Wolff said.

“Now directionally we seem to be adding performance every weekend and we have new stuff coming also, new parts coming in Barcelona that should help us. So I would very much hope that we can continue this positive trajectory.”

While the front wing has attracted much of the attention, Wolff was keen to note the work being done to areas of the car which are not visible to the naked eye.

“Sometimes when you bring a highly-visible part like a bodywork or front wing, this is pretty much the talk of what has changed the performance,” Wolff added.

“But the truth is we have, over the last three races, brought so many new parts, visible and invisible for the eye, that have contributed milliseconds to more performance.

“I think this is where those marginal gains then have that positive effect. That was just a huge effort of the factory, so I think the wheel has started to get some real motion on it.”