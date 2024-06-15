George Russell told to “hold back” after unnecessary “mistakes” admission

George Russell has been advised against making needless admissions of his own guilt in emotional post-race interviews.

Mercedes driver Russell earned a podium finish at last weekend’s F1 Canadian Grand Prix, although he started from pole position.

He later confessed that an inability to convert pole into an unexpected win was due to driving errors.

Russell said post-race: “If you told us ahead of this weekend, pole position and P3? We may not have believed you.

“It was a tricky race. One millimetre wide, and you’re off.

“For me, it was one too many mistakes at key moments…”

But Natalie Pinkham reacted on the F1 Nation podcast: “It’s very endearing when someone is critical of themselves because the first person you need to look at in the mirror is yourself. Charles does it, as well.

“You need to, almost, curate an image of yourself that you want others to buy into.

“If you’re the first person to publicly say ‘it was my fault’ then, a few months down the line, we might not remember what happened but we might say ‘wasn’t that George’s fault?’

“We might not think that, if he hadn’t brought it up!

“Always be positive and constructive but you’ve also got to own it.

“I loved it when Kevin Magnussen owned in Miami saying ‘I deserved those penalties’.

“Maybe it’s just part of [Russell’s] personality. I think it’s an endearing trait.

"He wants to carve out a really positive brand of his racing. You want everyone else to buy into it.

“Don’t dupe us! But be confident in your assertions about how you are able to drive.”

Tom Clarkson replied: “Part of his reaction came down to the fact that he’s got a really competitive car underneath him now.”

Pinkham added about Russell: “He knows he was on pole. This was his greatest chance of winning this season.

“He would’ve been really frustrated.

“He maybe needs to hold a bit more back when the microphone goes straight under his nose.

“I shouldn’t say that! Because I love to get the raw, real reaction from drivers, not PR speak!

“If I was managing him I’d say ‘hold that back initially and we will go through it in the team debrief later’.”