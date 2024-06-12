Zhou Guanyu’s $30 million backing makes him surprise Haas F1 contender

Zhou Guanyu is now in the running to join Haas for the 2025 F1 season.

Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Preparation Day. -
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian…

Sauber F1 driver Zhou Guanyu has emerged as a surprise contender to join Haas for the 2025 season.

According to German outlet AMuS, Zhou is one of several candidates to join Haas.

Oliver Bearman is all-but-confirmed to join Haas for next year but the identity of his teammate is still unclear.

Zhou brings a reported $35-40 million from his Chinese backers, making him an attractive option for Haas.

While the Chinese driver has struggled for form on-track, the performance of Sauber has been disappointing with teammate Valtteri Bottas also failing to score points in the opening nine rounds of the year.

Zhou’s financial backing is substantial and with links to the Chinese market, he could prove to be an asset to Haas.

Zhou will face stern competition to remain on the grid for next year though.

As mentioned in the same report, Esteban Ocon is also being considered by Haas after he agreed to “part ways” with Alpine.

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 waves at the end of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 waves at the end of the race…

Ocon is a contender to join Audi as well, and could move there if Carlos Sainz makes the switch to Williams.

In terms of Zhou, a return to Alpine could also be on the cards.

Zhou spent a number of years in their driver academy before joining Sauber in 2022.

Again, Zhou’s Chinese links would appeal to a manufacturer like Alpine/Renault.

Alpine are reportedly considering Jack Doohan and Mick Schumacher.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
21m ago
Joan Mir repeats: ‘Nobody goes out of Honda in a better way than they went in’
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
F1
News
32m ago
Zhou Guanyu’s $30 million backing makes him surprise Haas F1 contender
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Preparation Day. -
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian…
F1
News
48m ago
“Has Lewis Hamilton checked out?” - Mercedes “divorce” explanation put forward
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers' parade. Formula 1…
F1
News
2h ago
Mercedes told to “back” George Russell as Toto Wolff accused of “undermining him”
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post race FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Aprilia plays down ‘American rider in an American team’ for MotoGP 2025
Joe Roberts, Italian Moto2 race
Joe Roberts, Italian Moto2 race

Latest News

WSBK
News
3h ago
Jonathan Rea update on familiarity with Yamaha after Misano test
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
WSBK
News
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu bites back at “his career is finished” jibe
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Le Mans
News
4h ago
How to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 qualifying practice today: Live stream for free
24 Hours of Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
MotoGP
News
4h ago
‘Four-second’ race difference between Ducati GP23 and GP24?
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez