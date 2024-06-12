Zhou Guanyu’s $30 million backing makes him surprise Haas F1 contender

Sauber F1 driver Zhou Guanyu has emerged as a surprise contender to join Haas for the 2025 season.

According to German outlet AMuS, Zhou is one of several candidates to join Haas.

Oliver Bearman is all-but-confirmed to join Haas for next year but the identity of his teammate is still unclear.

Zhou brings a reported $35-40 million from his Chinese backers, making him an attractive option for Haas.

While the Chinese driver has struggled for form on-track, the performance of Sauber has been disappointing with teammate Valtteri Bottas also failing to score points in the opening nine rounds of the year.

Zhou’s financial backing is substantial and with links to the Chinese market, he could prove to be an asset to Haas.

Zhou will face stern competition to remain on the grid for next year though.

As mentioned in the same report, Esteban Ocon is also being considered by Haas after he agreed to “part ways” with Alpine.

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 waves at the end of the race…

Ocon is a contender to join Audi as well, and could move there if Carlos Sainz makes the switch to Williams.

In terms of Zhou, a return to Alpine could also be on the cards.

Zhou spent a number of years in their driver academy before joining Sauber in 2022.

Again, Zhou’s Chinese links would appeal to a manufacturer like Alpine/Renault.

Alpine are reportedly considering Jack Doohan and Mick Schumacher.