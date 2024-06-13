Christian Horner gives away revealing detail about Sergio Perez’s new Red Bull contract

Christian Horner has revealed key details about Sergio Perez's new F1 contract with Red Bull.

Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Red Bull confirmed they had decided to stick with Perez, announcing the Mexican had signed a new two-year contract to remain Max Verstappen’s teammate until the end of 2026.

However, Red Bull team principal Horner has since admitted that the contract is actually a “1+1” deal, suggesting there is flexibility on Red Bull’s side should Perez underperform.

Over the Canada weekend Red Bull’s sister team RB also announced that Yuki Tsunoda would be staying put at the Faenza outfit for the 2025 season.

Speaking to Dutch broadcaster Viaplay in Montreal, Horner explained the reasoning for the contracts.

“They are all Red Bull drivers,” Horner said.

“We have decided to extend Checo for one more year, but in the meantime we also wanted to exercise the option of Yuki. He is doing great at RB at the moment. So yes, he will stay for another year.”

Horner went on to say of Perez’s deal: “Well, 1+1=2, so it’s a two-year contract.

“As with any contract, there’s a lot in it, but that’s, of course, between the driver and the team.”

Perez came into the new season under pressure to retain his Red Bull seat but made a strong start to the campaign.

However, a recent nosedive in form has led to fresh questions being raised about his future.

After Perez suffered his second consecutive Q1 exit and crashed out of Sunday’s wet and wild race in Montreal, Horner urged his driver to rebound quickly.

“It was a horrible weekend for Checo and obviously, we picked up some damage,” Horner told Sky Sports. “He’ll need to come back strong in Barcelona.

“Thankfully, Ferrari had a shocker and didn’t get any points so that let us off the hook somewhat, but we need both cars scoring. We got away with it today but we need Checo back up there where he was at the beginning of the year from Barcelona onwards.”