Lance Stroll offers "that's where my head's at" update for 2025 F1 plan

Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Lance Stroll has given a clear commitment to stick with Aston Martin next season.

The son of the team’s billionaire owner is on a rolling contract and, as a result, is rarely the subject of speculation that he might leave.

Aston Martin are plotting an exciting future with a new Silverstone HQ, and with the renewal of Fernando Alonso’s stay as Stroll’s teammate.

Stroll confirmed he plans to stay: “Yeah, that's where my head's at, for sure.

“It's super exciting, everything that's happening at Silverstone and the project with the team and how we've grown over the last few years.

“And we continue to grow, so it's definitely in my mind to continue being a part of that.”

Aston Martin have been forced to take a step backwards this season, in their overarching pursuit of Red Bull.

They stormed to an unexpected podium via Alonso at the first race of last year.

But in 2024, Ferrari and McLaren have established themselves as Red Bull’s fiercest competitors, while Mercedes have shown exciting signs of life in the past couple of grands prix.

Stroll addressed Aston Martin’s troubles: “It's definitely been the tendency… It was the tendency last year.

"We were always fighting [in the] top five, and then again this year.

“I think we were quick over one lap at the beginning of the year, suffered a little bit more with [degradation], but we were still kind of top five, top seven range.

“Now we're kind of scrapping for a point or two on a good weekend, which is not what we want as a team.

“I think we definitely do understand our issues. I think we understand some of the decisions and directions that we've chosen to follow through with.

“We know some of the mistakes that we've made, and now it's just a matter of sorting ourselves out and putting some new upgrades on the car going forward that address some of these issues that we know we have. But it's not an overnight fix.

“Realistic expectations, it's going to be over the course of, I hope not too many races, but definitely a few races.

“But there's still a lot of racing left. There's still, I think, 13 or 14 races left, if I'm not mistaken. So [it’s a] long season, but we have some work to do.”

