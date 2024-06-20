Daniel Ricciardo admits breakthrough result “helps, was needed” to earn new deal

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that his promising performance in Canada was required to earn a Formula 1 stay.

The RB driver’s contract is expiring this year and his below-par form for much of the year caused criticism - none more so than Jacques Villeneuve - to question his worth.

But P8 last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix, amid a war of words with Villeneuve, was Ricciardo’s best result of the season so far.

Ahead of this weekend’s F1 Spanish Grand Prix he is newly optimistic about claiming a stay at RB for 2025.

“Canada obviously helps. I needed a result like that,” Ricciardo said in Barcelona.

“I’d like to stay. Now that I’m back in the Red Bull family, I really don’t see myself anywhere else.

“I’d love to stay and continue.

“I said before Canada that I want to earn it.

“Not just ‘yeah, yeah, stay another year…’

“I obviously want to be here because I know that I still belong here, and can do performances like I did last week, and can keep pulling it out.

“In that case, I’d love to stay.”

RB vow to overhaul Aston Martin

Ricciardo was asked about his improvement in the RB.

“The result always helps. The feeling hasn’t been too far off,” he said.

“Where I crossed the finish line, that hasn’t always been where I want to be.

“In Canada, from practice we started on the front foot. We hadn’t had one of those weekends in a long time.

“It was nice to start good and end good.

“The team has been great with updates, the car has taken steps forward.

“I have confidence that we can be there more consistently.

“Good for me, good for the people pushing, and know that I can do it.

“Personally, to have a weekend like that, it was necessary and needed. It felt good for everyone.”

RB are one of several teams to bring upgrades to Barcelona.

“We expect an improvement, yes,” Ricciardo said.

“But relative to others? We have to wait and see.

“In the past, this is the start of the European season where everyone brings their best effort.

“I know we will be quicker but it’s all relative.

“We have been strong, nearly every weekend the team has got points.”

The freshly reinvigorated RB - also with Yuki Tsunoda in-form - are targeting Aston Martin to overhaul.

“It’s the goal,” Ricciardo warned.

“In Canada, they jumped us in the race, and had more than us on the Sunday.

“We were closer than we thought this year.

“That’s the mentality now, moving forward. It’s not that sixth is locked in. Our eyes are set ahead.

“Aston is a team that we’d love to fight against more often.

“We see ourselves being close to them.”