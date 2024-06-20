George Russell backs FIA rule change which could give Kimi Antonelli early F1 debut

George Russell has backed the FIA’s rule tweak which could open the door for Andrea Kimi Antonelli to make his debut in F1 2024.

Last week, the FIA announced that drivers can now make their F1 debuts aged 17.

The rule was previously 18, incorporated following Max Verstappen’s remarkable debut in 2015.

Verstappen was just 17 years and 166 days old when driving for Toro Rosso at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix.

Article 13.1.2 of Appendix L of the FIA International Sporting Code has been updated as a result and now reads: "At the sole discretion of the FIA, a driver judged to have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition may be granted a Super Licence at the age of 17 years old.”

It means Antonelli could make his debut earlier than expected amid speculation he could race for Williams this year.

Antonelli has been heavily linked with a promotion to F1 as Lewis Hamilton’s successor in 2025.

However, to bed him in early, a stint with Williams this year could be on the cards, particularly with Logan Sargeant’s poor form.

(L to R): Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA) Mercedes AMG F1 Junior Driver with…

Speaking to select media including Crash.net at the Spanish Grand Prix, Russell believes making your F1 debut at 17 “depends on the individual” and he feels Antonelli - like Verstappen - will be equipped to do so.

“I think for sure every driver is different,” he added. “And I think when you look back at Max, if you take Kimi as an example now, I think these guys have a really great team around them; Kimi with the Mercedes team, all of the preparation, the testing he's doing.

“Max was in a really fortunate position with his father as an ex-F1 driver and knowing what it takes to get there.

“You saw Ollie Bearman the job he did at Saudi, thrown in the deep end and he did a great job. So, you know, everybody's different. I think it depends on the individual.”