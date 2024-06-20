Upgrades in Barcelona? Not for one struggling team, paddock insider discovers

Crash.net recaps all of the news, updates and tidbits of information from the Barcelona paddock after Thursday’s media sessions ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix…

Red Bull ‘example of level’ McLaren need to reach

Lando Norris admits Red Bull’s consistency is an “example of what level” McLaren need to reach in order to challenge for race wins and ultimately world championships after narrowly missing out on victory to Max Verstappen last time out in Canada.

Norris said McLaren need to improve “very small things” that have “very big consequences' - citing their costly decision not to pit under a Safety Car in Montreal.

Alpine without upgrades before summer break

Esteban Ocon has confirmed that Alpine will “not have any updates” until after the summer break.

According to the Frenchman, Alpine will have to “try and maximise the potential of the car we have in hand” until major updates arrive and that it will be a “good test” for the team.

Several other teams are expected to bring upgrades of various levels of importance.

Yuki Tsunoda on his new ‘calmer’ approach

Yuki Tsunoda has explained the work he has done to improve his emotional control while behind the wheel of his F1 car.

“My first three or four races I had to really think about it before I pressed the radio.

"Now I’ve started to be calm, more naturally, or just being silent. It’s for sure in the right way, the right path. You can’t just shut up all the time throughout the session because you need to feed back.

"So it’s about being calm naturally and always provide a good feedback. I’m happy with the progress right. Traffic for example, I kind of force myself to calm down.”

Logan Sargeant to have ‘equal car’ to Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant says he will have the same spec car as Williams teammate Alex Albon at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

“It was meant to come in Canada but some delays pushed it back,” the American explained.

“Really this was the first one of the year for me and fortunately it’s weight [reducing], so you know that’s going to work, which is always nice.

"Qualifying has been so-so tight and everything tenth or hundredth or whatever makes all the difference. So I’m happy I’ll have that in my pocked.”

George Russell assesses England’s chances

Ahead of their second Euro 2024 group match against Denmark tonight, George Russell was asked for his verdict on whether Gareth Southgate’s side can win the tournament.

“I think they can win, for sure! Watching the games and what those guys go through is incredible. It's pretty tough when you have a championship like the Euros, every single game counts and in that sport, anybody can get a victory on their best day.

"I think we have a really great squad at the moment and I think Gareth [Southgate] is a great coach and they seem to be headed in a really great direction. So fingers crossed they go out there and do their best.”

Charles Leclerc not on Euros hype train

Charles Leclerc revealed he does not “follow football” when asked which team he is following at this summer’s Euro 2024 championship.

“I probably will follow from the semi-finals onwards, but I really don’t follow football. I like to see a great game, but honestly I wouldn’t be able to tell you who the players are. I’m very bad,” the Monegasque said.