Lewis Hamilton rules out taking key Mercedes F1 sponsor to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has ruled out fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger joining him as Ferrari as one of their sponsors.

Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of this year, bringing an end to his 12-year association with the team.

The seven-time world champion will team up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2025, forming a super-team.

A lot of talk has been about which Mercedes engineers and personnel will join him in Maranello.

Another topic of intrigue has been sponsors.

Given Hamilton’s worldwide stature, he’s attracted a number of partners and sponsors to Mercedes.

Hamilton has a close friendship with Tommy Hilfiger himself with the pair working together on a number of fashion collaborations.

However it appears Tommy Hilfiger will not be following Hamilton to Ferrari.

Speaking to select media including Crash.net at the Spanish Grand Prix, Hamilton clarified the sponsor situation.

“I don't know,” he said. “I don't know exactly what I'm doing with the team. I've brought them to the team a long time ago now.

“And, we're still doing collabs with young designers this year, [something] this weekend.

“I don't know what the team's plan is going on, but, we probably have our own thing going on, so they won't be coming to Ferrari with us.”

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…

Ahead of the Spanish GP, The Tommy X Mercedes-AMG F1 X Clarence Ruth collaboration was launched.

Mercedes’ personnel will wear items from the collection designed by Clarence Ruth.

Speaking of it, Hilfiger said: Tommy Hilfiger added: “Clarence Ruth is a force to be reckoned with. It’s been incredible watching him grow since we started working together during the Tommy Hilfiger New Legacy Challenge back in 2022.

“This is a collection that blurs the lines of fashion and motorsports through Ruth’s visionary lens. Today’s classics, inspired by tomorrow’s talent.”