‘They have no brain’ - Toto Wolff fires back at Lewis Hamilton conspiracy theorists

Toto Wolff tells conspiracy theorists to watch another sport after Mercedes were accused of sabotage.

Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director.
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff says conspiracy theorists who claimed that Lewis Hamilton’s car was being sabotaged “have no brain” and “should be watching another sport”.

Members of the media and senior F1 figures received an anonymous email the day after the Canadian Grand Prix from someone purporting to be a Mercedes team member who accused the team of deliberately sabotaging the seven-time world champion’s car and even putting his life in danger.

Wolff confirmed on Friday that Mercedes had referred the matter to the police.

Hamilton, who will join Ferrari in 2025, out-qualified Mercedes teammate George Russell for only the second time this season at the Spanish Grand Prix, before going on to claim his first podium of the year with third place in Sunday’s race.

“These conspiracy theorists, I have zero respect for, because they have no brain,” Wolff said when asked if Hamilton’s podium should quieten any critics.

“We want a car that wins races and championships and who doesn’t get that should be watching another sport. It’s good to see that he has had a great weekend, because it has been a while that he has been on the receiving end and strategy has worked against.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his third position on the podium.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his third position on the…

“But today that went in his favour and so I am happy we have that podium for him because it has been a while.”

Russell was heard complaining about Hamilton over the radio during the first runs of Q3 in Saturday’s qualifying session. The pair raced each other wheel-to-wheel on Sunday, with Hamilton coming out on top this time.

Asked whether he has any concerns about Russell and Hamilton’s relationship, Wolff replied: “There will always be a rivalry between drivers, especially when the car is capable of winning. It’s normal.

“But the two are very respectful to each other. We are very transparent in the team.

“That’s a lesson I have learned, we are not holding back, we are not letting anything grow in terms of animosity and from that angle, I think it’s business as usual.” 

