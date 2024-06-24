Toto Wolff update on Max Verstappen interest and Lewis Hamilton replacement

Toto Wolff says Mercedes are not holding talks with F1 world champion Max Verstappen about a move for 2025.

Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium…

Toto Wolff has confirmed Mercedes are not in talks with Max Verstappen to try and convince him to make a sensational switch from F1 rivals Red Bull.

Mercedes have made their interest in Verstappen clear and have been publicly courting the reigning world champion as they search for a replacement for the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

Although speculation has been rife for weeks that Mercedes could be trying to lure Verstappen away from Red Bull - despite the Dutchman being under contract until the end of 2028 - Wolff has now seemingly ruled out a move.

Asked to confirm whether Mercedes are in talks with Verstappen, Wolff told media including Crash.net at the Spanish Grand Prix: “No, there’s no talks taking place at that stage because I think we need to look at ourselves and on improving the car.”

Meanwhile, reports in Germany have claimed that Mercedes have already decided they will promote teenage prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli to partner George Russell after just one season in Formula 2.

But Wolff rejected any notion that Mercedes have already firmed up their driver plans for next year.

“No, no driver decision has been made,” he insisted. “I said we want to keep this decision as long as possible because who knows what will happen.”

When it was put to Wolff that Mercedes’ recent upswing in performance might be too late to convince Verstappen to leave Red Bull for the Silver Arrows, he said: “I think we just need to continue to improve and look at ourselves.

“The most important is as a team with our drivers, Lewis and George, we’ve just got to get better and hopefully consolidate our ability to be on the podium, and at a certain stage be able to win races on our own.

“And if you have a good car, good drivers will want to come.” 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
44m ago
Christian Horner: Max Verstappen ‘making a key difference’ for Red Bull
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme…
F1
News
2h ago
Toto Wolff update on Max Verstappen interest and Lewis Hamilton replacement
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium…
IndyCar
Results
6h ago
IndyCar Results: 2024 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca
Alex Palou
Alex Palou
IndyCar
News
7h ago
The Palou Show continues at Laguna Seca
Alex Palou
Alex Palou
NASCAR
News
7h ago
Christopher Bell does the double in New Hampshire
New Hampshire
New Hampshire

Latest News

NASCAR
Results
7h ago
2024 NASCAR USA Today 301: Full results
Christopher Bell
Christopher Bell
F1
Feature
13h ago
Spanish GP driver ratings: One out of contract F1 star delivers impressive drive
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix,
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 at the start of the race. Formula 1…
F1
News
14h ago
Carlos Sainz hits back at Charles Leclerc for ‘complaining too many times’ after clash
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
F1
News
15h ago
‘They have no brain’ - Toto Wolff fires back at Lewis Hamilton conspiracy theorists
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…