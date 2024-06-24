Toto Wolff update on Max Verstappen interest and Lewis Hamilton replacement

Toto Wolff has confirmed Mercedes are not in talks with Max Verstappen to try and convince him to make a sensational switch from F1 rivals Red Bull.

Mercedes have made their interest in Verstappen clear and have been publicly courting the reigning world champion as they search for a replacement for the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

Although speculation has been rife for weeks that Mercedes could be trying to lure Verstappen away from Red Bull - despite the Dutchman being under contract until the end of 2028 - Wolff has now seemingly ruled out a move.

Asked to confirm whether Mercedes are in talks with Verstappen, Wolff told media including Crash.net at the Spanish Grand Prix: “No, there’s no talks taking place at that stage because I think we need to look at ourselves and on improving the car.”

Meanwhile, reports in Germany have claimed that Mercedes have already decided they will promote teenage prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli to partner George Russell after just one season in Formula 2.

But Wolff rejected any notion that Mercedes have already firmed up their driver plans for next year.

“No, no driver decision has been made,” he insisted. “I said we want to keep this decision as long as possible because who knows what will happen.”

When it was put to Wolff that Mercedes’ recent upswing in performance might be too late to convince Verstappen to leave Red Bull for the Silver Arrows, he said: “I think we just need to continue to improve and look at ourselves.

“The most important is as a team with our drivers, Lewis and George, we’ve just got to get better and hopefully consolidate our ability to be on the podium, and at a certain stage be able to win races on our own.

“And if you have a good car, good drivers will want to come.”