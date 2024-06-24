Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes progress “doesn’t make me second guess” Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton isn’t second guessing his decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari despite his current team showing impressive progress in recent F1 races.

Mercedes out-performed Ferrari for the second race running at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton secured his first podium of the year, finishing third ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Ferrari saw their drivers finish fifth and sixth respectively in Barcelona.

In recent rounds, Mercedes have improved considerably with a number of upgrades working immediately.

Conversely, while Ferrari continue to bring new upgrades to the car, they haven’t taken a huge leap forward.

Hamilton has no regrets about the decision to join Ferrari for next year though.

“No, not at all. I mean, firstly, I love Mercedes,” he said. “I've been with Mercedes since I was 13 and I'll always be a fan and supporter of Mercedes. And my job this year, right now, is to work as hard as I can with the crew that I have, with the people back at the factory to try and move and develop the car in the right direction.

“And so ultimately, whatever course and trajectory the team is on for next year, for example, there are things that I've hopefully been a part of and be proud of being a part of. My job will start next year at the other team who I think are doing a great job.

“I think they've had a couple of difficult races, but let's not forget they had a race win in Monaco. I can't tell you. what is wrong with their car and why they are in the position they're in today.

“But they did bring an upgrade here, and I think they are definitely progressing. So yeah, but it doesn't make me second guess my decision at all.”

Looking forward, Hamilton believes Mercedes still need further upgrades to take the fight to Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

“No, I think that's the maximum it's got at the moment,” he explained. “But I mean, we're always fine-tuning it with subtle changes that we make. So we are always fine-tuning it when we continue to tune it through the year.

“But we need to bolt some stuff on, some extra bits to be able to compete with these guys.”