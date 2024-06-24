Third F1 team emerges for Carlos Sainz as possible option following Spanish GP

Alpine have emerged as a third option for Carlos Sainz as he continues to weigh up his options for the 2025 F1 season.

As reported by Motorsport.com, Alpine have made a “late bid” to sign Sainz for next year.

So far, Sainz’s options have been either Sauber (Audi) or Williams, but it appears that Alpine are now in the frame.

Alpine are still undecided on their line-up for 2025 after announcing they will be parting ways with Esteban Ocon.

Pierre Gasly has still not committed to Alpine, although he’s expected to remain at Enstone, particularly given their recent resurgence.

Alpine are wanting to bring Sainz back to Enstone.

Sainz drove for Renault for just over one season between 2017 and 2018 before joining McLaren.

Sainz’s father, Carlos Sainz, was seen talking to Flavio Briatore during the Barcelona weekend as well.

Briatore has been drafted in as one of the team’s consultants, with the Italian offering his wealth of experience and expertise.

Signing Sainz would be a statement of intent from Alpine given their form this year.

Alpine started the year as the slowest team but continue to turn things around.

Gasly and Ocon finished in the points on Sunday - moving the team up to seventh in the constructors’ championship.

It makes Sainz’s decision for 2025 even more tricky with a third option on the table.

Sainz could opt to join a works team (for now at least) in Alpine, however, the French marquee hasn’t shown any signs of breaking into the leading group for some time.

Williams and Sauber are less competitive but have upsides for the new rules.

Under James Vowles’ leadership, Williams are showing encouraging signs of recovery, and the Mercedes power unit in 2026 could propel them up the order.

Audi have been interested in Sainz since announcing their F1 entry.

Joining Audi would be very lucrative and allow Sainz to spearhead a global manufacturer.

However, there are concerns about Audi being behind on their power unit development, while Sauber’s form has been incredibly underwhelming over the last decade or so.

Crash.net have contacted Alpine for a comment but are yet to recieve a respone.