'He’d look good in silver' - Mercedes CEO sparks more Max Verstappen rumours

One of Mercedes' key figures has sparked more rumours about a possible move for Max Verstappen.

Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme…

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius has sparked further rumours about a potential move for Max Verstappen.

Despite having a contract until 2028, Verstappen’s future has been a major talking point this year.

Amid the Christian Horner scandal and off-track turmoil, Verstappen has been linked with a possible move to Mercedes.

Toto Wolff has been public in his desire to sign Verstappen.

One key factor that could tempt Verstappen is Mercedes’ recent improvement on top of reports that they will have the strongest power unit in 2026 when the new rules are introduced.

Kallenius, who is Mercedes’ main figure at management level, has addressed the Verstappen rumours.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, he said: “The best driver wants to have the best car. And that's our job, to bring the best package together.

“The cards will be reshuffled in 2026. New order with new rules. That's also an opportunity. Who knows.

“But I think Max would look good in silver, wouldn't he?”

Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium…

During the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, Wolff confirmed Mercedes haven’t held talks with Verstappen.

It’s been widely-reported that Italian star Andrea Kimi Antonelli will be George Russell’s teammate in 2025.

Antonelli is seen as the ‘next Verstappen’, demonstrating incredible ability throughout his junior career.

While his FIA Formula 2 season hasn’t gone to plan in terms of a title charge - mainly due to Prema underperforming - Antonelli has had the edge on highly-rated teammate Oliver Bearman.

Bearman, who sits outside the top 10 in the F2 standings, is expected to make his full-time debut with Haas in 2025.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
6m ago
'He’d look good in silver' - Mercedes CEO sparks more Max Verstappen rumours
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme…
MotoGP
News
7m ago
Has MotoGP lifeline at Gresini Ducati opened up for Jack Miller?
Jack
Jack
IndyCar
Results
25m ago
2024 IndyCar standings after the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca
Laguna Seca
Laguna Seca
WSBK
News
27m ago
Are Honda beginning to turn a corner in WorldSBK?
Iker Lecuona
Iker Lecuona
MotoGP
News
38m ago
Fabio Quartararo: ‘101 laps, bike feeling much better’
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo

Latest News

NASCAR
Results
1h ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the USA Today 301
New Hampshire
New Hampshire
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes progress “doesn’t make me second guess” Ferrari move
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
F1
News
2h ago
Third F1 team emerges for Carlos Sainz as possible option following Spanish GP
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice Day.-
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
F1
News
3h ago
Frederic Vasseur shrugs off developing Charles Leclerc-Carlos Sainz tension
Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Ferrari Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Ferrari Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference…