'He’d look good in silver' - Mercedes CEO sparks more Max Verstappen rumours

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius has sparked further rumours about a potential move for Max Verstappen.

Despite having a contract until 2028, Verstappen’s future has been a major talking point this year.

Amid the Christian Horner scandal and off-track turmoil, Verstappen has been linked with a possible move to Mercedes.

Toto Wolff has been public in his desire to sign Verstappen.

One key factor that could tempt Verstappen is Mercedes’ recent improvement on top of reports that they will have the strongest power unit in 2026 when the new rules are introduced.

Kallenius, who is Mercedes’ main figure at management level, has addressed the Verstappen rumours.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, he said: “The best driver wants to have the best car. And that's our job, to bring the best package together.

“The cards will be reshuffled in 2026. New order with new rules. That's also an opportunity. Who knows.

“But I think Max would look good in silver, wouldn't he?”

Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium…

During the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, Wolff confirmed Mercedes haven’t held talks with Verstappen.

It’s been widely-reported that Italian star Andrea Kimi Antonelli will be George Russell’s teammate in 2025.

Antonelli is seen as the ‘next Verstappen’, demonstrating incredible ability throughout his junior career.

While his FIA Formula 2 season hasn’t gone to plan in terms of a title charge - mainly due to Prema underperforming - Antonelli has had the edge on highly-rated teammate Oliver Bearman.

Bearman, who sits outside the top 10 in the F2 standings, is expected to make his full-time debut with Haas in 2025.