Valtteri Bottas teases “certain date” for F1 driver market drama to be resolved

Valtteri Bottas has hinted that the drama surrounding the F1 driver market will be resolved imminently.

A number of seats on the 2025 F1 grid are still to be filled.

The hold up is down to Carlos Sainz, who is reportedly still deciding which team to join.

Sainz has Sauber or Williams as clear options, while Alpine has emerged as a late contender.

Whichever team Sainz decides to join has a knock-on effect.

One of those drivers waiting for Sainz to decide is Bottas.

The Finn has been in talks with a number of teams, including Williams, having been seen in their motorhome earlier in the year.

If Sainz opts against Williams, then it’s likely Bottas will return to Grove.

Speaking to select media including Crash.net after the Spanish Grand Prix, Bottas said he’s “ready for next week”

“Yeah, I'm ready for next week,” he said. “I think there is one certain date, apparently, that is going to decide some things, so I'm looking forward.”

When asked for the date, Bottas replied: “I can't tell you. It's classified.”

Bottas remains confident that he will be on the grid for F1 2025.

“There's a 50 per cent chance I will know - maybe, maybe not. But I think after next week things will start happening quickly.

“There's always doubt when you are not signed. I should be here, I belong here, so let's see.”