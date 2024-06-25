Valtteri Bottas teases “certain date” for F1 driver market drama to be resolved

The drama surrounding the F1 driver market could be sorted soon, according to Valtteri Bottas.

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice Day.-
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish…

Valtteri Bottas has hinted that the drama surrounding the F1 driver market will be resolved imminently.

A number of seats on the 2025 F1 grid are still to be filled.

The hold up is down to Carlos Sainz, who is reportedly still deciding which team to join.

Sainz has Sauber or Williams as clear options, while Alpine has emerged as a late contender.

Whichever team Sainz decides to join has a knock-on effect.

One of those drivers waiting for Sainz to decide is Bottas.

The Finn has been in talks with a number of teams, including Williams, having been seen in their motorhome earlier in the year.

If Sainz opts against Williams, then it’s likely Bottas will return to Grove.

Speaking to select media including Crash.net after the Spanish Grand Prix, Bottas said he’s “ready for next week”

“Yeah, I'm ready for next week,” he said. “I think there is one certain date, apparently, that is going to decide some things, so I'm looking forward.”

When asked for the date, Bottas replied: “I can't tell you. It's classified.”

Bottas remains confident that he will be on the grid for F1 2025.

“There's a 50 per cent chance I will know - maybe, maybe not. But I think after next week things will start happening quickly.

“There's always doubt when you are not signed. I should be here, I belong here, so let's see.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Fernando Alonso tells Aston Martin: ‘Work harder, talk less’ after Spanish GP woes
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Johann Zarco expected Marc Marquez to “kill the compeition” at Ducati
Marc Marquez , MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Marc Marquez , MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
F1
News
2h ago
Zak Brown spots opportunity for McLaren in F1 title race: “I think we all got that wrong”
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race Day. -
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Luca Marini sees Assen and Sachsenring as chance “to explore many things”
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
3h ago
Police tell Mercedes no criminal offences committed over Lewis Hamilton ‘sabotage’ email
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 on the grid. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
Valtteri Bottas teases “certain date” for F1 driver market drama to be resolved
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice Day.-
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Trackhouse: Rider market “quite hectic at the moment, silly season still going on”
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Marc Marquez “a different ballgame” as team-mate, “can it ever be harmonious”?
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
F1
News
6h ago
Helmut Marko warns Max Verstappen ‘can’t drive whole season on the limit’
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…