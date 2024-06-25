Zak Brown spots opportunity for McLaren in F1 title race: “I think we all got that wrong”

Zak Brown has identified a key weakness in Red Bull's F1 title credentials.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race Day. -
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…

Zak Brown has urged McLaren to capitalise on Red Bull having just one car scoring big points as Sergio Perez’s slump in form continued at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Perez’s difficult run of form continued in Sunday’s race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as he finished eighth.

It still meant Red Bull came away from Spain with the most points as Max Verstappen took the win.

However, due to Perez’s stuttering performances, Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ championship is greater than Red Bull’s in the constructors’ championship.

Brown feels there’s an opportunity for McLaren to close in - something that wasn’t seen as remotely possible after the season-opener in Bahrain.

“We took a small chunk out a Ferrari, Mercedes got a few points on us,” Brown told Sky Sports.

“Ferrari is definitely within reach but so is Mercedes and Red Bull, if Perez picks up the pace, then they’ll be very hard to compete [against].

“So I think we got to kind of take advantage of the fact that at the moment, Max is at the front and Sergio is running in the points. That might give us an ability to claw into that lead a bit.

“The fact that we all thought this was over at the first race, I think we all got that wrong.”

It was 12 months ago when McLaren turned their fortunes around with a sizeable upgrade in Austria.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates his second position on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates his second position on the podium…

Since then, McLaren have consistently been a podium contender - or race win challenger.

With four races coming up in five weeks, Brown is excited about McLaren’s chances.

“Excited for a lot of races, more races the better as far as I'm concerned,” he added.

“We just got to keep doing what we're doing. I think Andrea [Stella] sets great direction for the team.

“We remain very focused. We're [going] one race at a time. Of course, we think beyond that when it comes to things like development. But now we'll turn our attention to Austria, we won't worry about Silverstone other than what people are doing back at the factory who continue to develop the car.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
Fernando Alonso tells Aston Martin: ‘Work harder, talk less’ after Spanish GP woes
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Johann Zarco expected Marc Marquez to “kill the compeition” at Ducati
Marc Marquez , MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Marc Marquez , MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
F1
News
5h ago
Zak Brown spots opportunity for McLaren in F1 title race: “I think we all got that wrong”
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race Day. -
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Luca Marini sees Assen and Sachsenring as chance “to explore many things”
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
6h ago
Police tell Mercedes no criminal offences committed over Lewis Hamilton ‘sabotage’ email
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 on the grid. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

F1
News
7h ago
Valtteri Bottas teases “certain date” for F1 driver market drama to be resolved
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice Day.-
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish…
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Trackhouse: Rider market “quite hectic at the moment, silly season still going on”
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Marc Marquez “a different ballgame” as team-mate, “can it ever be harmonious”?
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
F1
News
9h ago
Helmut Marko warns Max Verstappen ‘can’t drive whole season on the limit’
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…