Police tell Mercedes no criminal offences committed over Lewis Hamilton ‘sabotage’ email

Northamptonshire Police have told Mercedes "no criminal offences" have been committed following their investigation into the Lewis Hamilton 'sabotage' email.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 on the grid. Formula 1 World…

The Mercedes F1 team have been told by Northamptonshire Police that “no criminal offences” have been committed after investigating an email over claims of Lewis Hamilton being sabotaged.

A day after the Canadian Grand Prix - on June 10 - an anonymous source claiming to be a member of the Mercedes team accused the organisation of deliberately sabotaging Hamilton.

The email even claimed that the team was putting Hamilton’s life in danger.

Over the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, Toto Wolff confirmed that the letter did not come from a team member, rather an unhappy Hamilton fan.

Wolff also revealed that they had made a complaint to the police to conduct an investigation.

“It is not from a member of the team,” Wolff said. “When we are getting these kinds of emails, and we are getting tons of them, it is upsetting particularly when someone is talking about death and all these things.”

Wolff called the person behind the email a “conspiracy theorist” and a “lunatic” for the accusations.

On Tuesday afternoon, Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman released the following statement.

A spokesperson said: "Northamptonshire Police received a report on 12 June regarding an email that had been circulated within the Mercedes AMG F1 Team.

"No criminal offences were found to have been committed however advice was given regarding any further emails the team may receive."

Hamilton enjoyed his best weekend of the season so far in Barcelona.

The 39-year-old finished third - picking up his first podium of the year - in what was another competitive weekend for Mercedes.

After the race, Wolff reiterated his previous stance.

"These conspiracy theorists, I have zero respect for, because they have no brain," he added. "We want a car that wins races and championships and who doesn't get that should be watching another sport.

"It's good to see that Lewis has had a great weekend, because it has been a while that he has been on the receiving end and strategy has worked against him.

"But today it went in his favour so I am happy we have that podium for him because it has been a while."

