Fernando Alonso tells Aston Martin: ‘Work harder, talk less’ after Spanish GP woes

Fernando Alonso has told Aston Martin to “work harder” and “to talk less” following a poor F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

Aston Martin came away with zero points from the Spanish Grand Prix as their form continues to nose-dive.

While they didn’t start this year as impressively as last, there’s been a notable dip in form despite introducing several major upgrades.

In the early stint of the race, Alonso was overtaken by Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas - a startling sight given the Swiss-based team’s struggles.

Reflecting on Aston Martin’s weekend in Barcelona, Alonso told select media including Crash.net: “I am a little bit disappointed because we didn't score any point. We deserved not to score any point because we didn't have the pace the whole weekend.

“In the race, it was extremely difficult. When you slide so much in the corners, also you kill the tyres. So you have two problems.

“You don't have the pace, plus you have a lot of degradation. So all in all, it has been a very long race for us. We need to get better for us.”

Alonso is concerned that Aston Martin’s difficulties will continue into the next couple of races.

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…

With Austria and Silverstone back-to-back now, Alonso is worried that Aston Martin’s form will continue to remain disappointing.

"It is frustrating but there's nothing you can do now so you start thinking in Austria immediately when you see the chequered flag and what you can do differently,” he added.

"But I think it's gonna be painful as well because it has some characteristics of Barcelona, with the long corners. It's going to be another tough weekend, also in Silverstone, arguably.

“We cannot get too frustrated. It's time to work harder, to talk less, to deliver more. It's what we want to do.”

Aston Martin sit fifth in the F1 constructors’ championship on 44 points, 20 clear of RB.