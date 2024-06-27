Pierre Gasly signs fresh “long-term” F1 contract with Alpine

Red Bull Ring, Austria - Pierre Gasly has signed a new “long-term” contract to commit his F1 future to Alpine.

The Frenchman, who joined Alpine from AlphaTauri in 2023, has penned a contract extension that will take him into “2025 and beyond”.

Gasly is currently 15th in the drivers’ championship, having scored five points across the opening 10 races for the struggling Alpine team.

“I feel very much at home at this great team. I enjoy being a real part of both the Formula 1 project and the wider Alpine Cars vision,” Gasly said.

“I’ve been officially here for over 18 months and it has always been the plan to build a long-term project with the Team. While on-track it’s been a challenging season so far, I remain faithful to the project and I am not going anywhere.

“I am happy with the changes made, the hard work, and the direction the team is taking. There is a lot of potential in this team’s personnel and resources.

“I’m excited for what is to come in the future and right now I’m focusing on the everyday details that we are putting in to improve our performances.”

Alpine say they will announce Gasly’s teammate for 2025 in “due course”.

According to F1.com reporter Lawrence Barretto, Alpine are chasing outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and have “improved their offer” following “months of talks”.

Alpine team principal Bruno Famin said: “The extension of Pierre’s contract with the team is very pleasing. He is a driver with huge experience in Formula 1 and continues to show huge amounts of potential on-track.

“For Alpine as a brand, he is a great ambassador and we therefore look forward to continuing our collaboration. While this is important for our future, we do have to keep our eyes close to what is coming and that is focusing on improving our current package.

“We have high ambitions this current season and we will work tirelessly to achieve those things. We will take our time in deciding Pierre’s team-mate and we are excited with the options we have on the table.”