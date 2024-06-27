Aston Martin confirm contract extension for Lance Stroll

Aston Martin have confirmed that Lance Stroll has extended his deal.

Stroll's contract is described as being into "2025 and beyond".

The son of the team's billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll was always expected to retain his seat next season.

He will continue alongside Fernando Alonso who, earlier this season, penned a new contract to stay.

The ambition of Stroll's father, the owner, and the team's new Silverstone facility hints at a bright future.

However, on track they have slipped behind in the hunt to establish themselves as Red Bull's closest competition.

McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes are all ahead of Aston Martin who even finished behind both Alpines last weekend in Spain.

Stroll, because of his father's ownership of the team, is one of the most scrutined F1 drivers.

Last season he achieved a career-best 10th-placed finish in the F1 standings.

This season, P6 in Australia represents his best result so far.

In Montreal and Spain, two of the past three grands prix, he has finished a lowly 14th.

But his commitment to F1 - and Aston Martin's project - will continue as he receives renewed backing in the shape of a new contract.