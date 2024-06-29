RB admit mistake in rushing through "belly flop" upgrade for Spanish GP

RB have admitted they made a mistake in fast-tracking their upgrade for last week's Spanish Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…

RB have admitted the upgrade package they introduced at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix was “a bit of a belly flop”.

The Faenza outfit made changes to the floor body, sidepods, engine cover, rear wing and beam wing of their VCARB 01 in Barcelona, but struggled for competitiveness all weekend. Daniel Ricciardo and teammate Yuki Tsunoda failed to score a point after being knocked out in the first part of qualifying.

RB CEO Peter Bayer has conceded the team made an error in rushing through the upgrade package - which was originally scheduled to be rolled out at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix - one race early.

“We kept pushing at the factory to bring the upgrade again, a race early. Originally, the plan was to bring it here,” Bayer explained.

“But as we've taken the risk of bringing a big upgrade to Miami, we thought that it's better to bring them to Barcelona. We were pushing the team very hard.

“We had perhaps not done all the analysis we should have or needed, in fact, to have all the bits and pieces ready. It was a bit of a belly flop, perhaps, but we've learned from it. We took it back to the factory.”

Tsunoda could only qualify 14th for Saturday’s sprint race in Austria, while Ricciardo will line up 16th after being eliminated in SQ1.

Racing director Alan Permane explained RB had carried out experiments with both cars on Friday following the team’s difficult weekend last time out.

“A tough Sprint Qualifying session for us for different reasons across both sides of the garage. We’ve done some experimentation after our difficult weekend in Barcelona, and it was very good to do because we learnt a lot,” he said.

“Daniel had a lot of changes for the Sprint Qualifying session and it’s always difficult with one set of tyres. We knew needing to nail that first lap was going to be difficult to get the best out of the car.

“However, it’s a long weekend and we’ll learn more in the Sprint tomorrow, and then we have another shot at Qualifying in the evening.

“Yuki unfortunately went off on his second lap in SQ1 and damaged his floor. Without that, I’m very sure he would’ve been higher up. We’ll repair his floor overnight and make sure he’s got a perfect car for [Saturday].”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
9h ago
Yuki Tsunoda fined €40,000 for use of ableist slur in radio outburst
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint and Qualifying
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand…
F1
News
9h ago
McLaren's Austrian GP qualifying results protest rejected by FIA
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Starting grid for the Dutch MotoGP at Assen after Jorge Martin's penalty
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
12h ago
‘Metacarpal fracture' for Aleix Espargaro in Assen Sprint | Savadori suffers back fractures
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Pramac boss hints that Ducati’s Marc Marquez decision was key to their exit
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

F1
News
12h ago
Max Verstappen hails “on fire” Red Bull: “It’s been a while since I’ve felt like this”
Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian
Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme…
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Jorge Martin hit with grid penalty for Sunday’s Dutch MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Marc Marquez verdict on "mistake" after crashing from Assen sprint
Marc Marquez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Maverick Vinales: Ducatis 'do something on Saturday and Sunday’
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Maverick Vinales, 2024 Dutch MotoGP Sprint
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Maverick Vinales, 2024 Dutch MotoGP Sprint