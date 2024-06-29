Lando Norris admits he ‘messed it up like an amateur’ in Max Verstappen F1 sprint battle

“I had to make the most of my opportunity. Then I messed it up and left the door open like an amateur!”

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 and Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 battle for the lead of the race. Formula 1
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 and Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren…

Lando Norris was left to rue his weak defence against Max Verstappen in the F1 sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Norris demonstrated great pace in the early laps, pressing Verstappen for the lead of the race.

The McLaren driver made his move into Turn 3, pulling off an ambitious divebomb.

However, Norris left the inside line open into Turn 4, allowing Verstappen to come back down the inside.

Norris’ poor defence allowed Oscar Piastri to get through.

Verstappen ultimately dropped them both to storm to his 10th sprint race victory.

Reflecting on his battle with Verstappen, Norris conceded that there’s things to “improve” when battling wheel-to-wheel.

“I think a little bit like I saw at the end, I think once things settle in too much, it’s difficult, once the tyres get too hot, it’s difficult to do too much,” he said.

“I had to make the most of my opportunity. Then I messed it up and left the door open like an amateur! So like I said, some things to improve, but we’re there and we can definitely give them a fight tomorrow.”

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…

It was another great day for McLaren as they closed the gap on Ferrari in the constructors’ championship.

“I mean a good race, a good race between us, especially with Max at the beginning was good fun,” he added. “Yeah. Probably some things I definitely should have done a bit better in my battle, but I understand that.

“The pace of the car was very strong, especially the end of the race, and I had a good battle trying to get past Oscar, but just didn’t have the speed, how much you lose in the middle sector with the dirty air. It was a good race, a good load of points for McLaren, so a good job to the team, and of course to Max and Oscar for the

Norris doubts that even if he got back ahead of Piastri, he’d have been able to get past Verstappen again

“I don’t think so, honestly,” he explained. “Like there we’re fair to race. It was just too difficult to get past.

“The pace was good. I don’t think we’d have had the pace to go with Max. I think he was that little bit too quick today. But tomorrow’s another day, and we’ll try again.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
9h ago
Yuki Tsunoda fined €40,000 for use of ableist slur in radio outburst
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint and Qualifying
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand…
F1
News
9h ago
McLaren's Austrian GP qualifying results protest rejected by FIA
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Starting grid for the Dutch MotoGP at Assen after Jorge Martin's penalty
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
12h ago
‘Metacarpal fracture' for Aleix Espargaro in Assen Sprint | Savadori suffers back fractures
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Pramac boss hints that Ducati’s Marc Marquez decision was key to their exit
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

F1
News
12h ago
Max Verstappen hails “on fire” Red Bull: “It’s been a while since I’ve felt like this”
Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian
Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme…
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Jorge Martin hit with grid penalty for Sunday’s Dutch MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Marc Marquez verdict on "mistake" after crashing from Assen sprint
Marc Marquez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Maverick Vinales: Ducatis 'do something on Saturday and Sunday’
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Maverick Vinales, 2024 Dutch MotoGP Sprint
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Maverick Vinales, 2024 Dutch MotoGP Sprint