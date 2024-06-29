Max Verstappen resists McLarens for 10th F1 sprint win in Austria

Max Verstappen makes it three sprint wins out of three in F1 2024 after holding off the McLarens.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Max Verstappen resisted a challenge from the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to win the F1 Austrian Grand Prix sprint race.

The Red Bull driver came under attack from Norris and briefly lost the lead, but re-passed his rival and controlled the rest of Saturday’s 23-lap race.

Norris caught Verstappen napping with a bold, late lunge on the run to Turn 3 on Lap 5, but the reigning world champion reclaimed the lead with a dive to the inside at Turn 4.

Verstappen locked up completing the move and subsequently forced Norris to run wide, opening the door for teammate Piastri to capitalise and sneak by into second through the next sequence of corners.

From there, Verstappen steadily built a comfortable buffer en route to claiming his 10th win from the 14 sprint races that have been held since the introduction of the format in 2021. He has won all three sprint events this year.

Despite losing fourth place to Carlos Sainz on the first lap, Mercedes’ George Russell battled back past the Ferrari driver to reclaim the position.

Sainz managed to keep his 2025 replacement, Lewis Hamilton, behind in the closing stages to take fifth, while Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc was seventh.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez went backwards and could only finish eighth to claim the final point on offer. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
9h ago
Yuki Tsunoda fined €40,000 for use of ableist slur in radio outburst
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint and Qualifying
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand…
F1
News
10h ago
McLaren's Austrian GP qualifying results protest rejected by FIA
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Starting grid for the Dutch MotoGP at Assen after Jorge Martin's penalty
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
12h ago
‘Metacarpal fracture' for Aleix Espargaro in Assen Sprint | Savadori suffers back fractures
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Pramac boss hints that Ducati’s Marc Marquez decision was key to their exit
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

F1
News
12h ago
Max Verstappen hails “on fire” Red Bull: “It’s been a while since I’ve felt like this”
Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian
Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme…
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Jorge Martin hit with grid penalty for Sunday’s Dutch MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Marc Marquez verdict on "mistake" after crashing from Assen sprint
Marc Marquez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Maverick Vinales: Ducatis 'do something on Saturday and Sunday’
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Maverick Vinales, 2024 Dutch MotoGP Sprint
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Maverick Vinales, 2024 Dutch MotoGP Sprint