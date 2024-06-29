2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
Full sprint race results at the Austrian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|23 Laps
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|4.616s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|5.348s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8.354s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|9.989s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|11.207s
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|13.424s
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|17.409s
|9
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|24.067s
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|30.175s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|30.839s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|31.308s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|35.452s
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|38.423s
|15
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|39.397s
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|43.155s
|17
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|44.076s
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|44.673s
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|46.411s
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|53.143s
Max Verstappen fended off McLaren in the early stages to take another F1 sprint race victory at the Red Bull Ring. Oscar Piastri managed to get ahead of Lando Norris after Verstappen pulled off a great lunge on Norris.
George Russell finished a distant fourth having overtaken Carlos Sainz. Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez rounded out the top eight.