2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results

Full sprint race results at the Austrian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing23 Laps
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team4.616s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team5.348s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team8.354s
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari9.989s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team11.207s
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari13.424s
8Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing17.409s
9Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team24.067s
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team30.175s
11Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team30.839s
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team31.308s
13Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team35.452s
14Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team38.423s
15Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team39.397s
16Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team43.155s
17Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing44.076s
18Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing44.673s
19Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber46.411s
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber53.143s

Max Verstappen fended off McLaren in the early stages to take another F1 sprint race victory at the Red Bull Ring. Oscar Piastri managed to get ahead of Lando Norris after Verstappen pulled off a great lunge on Norris.

George Russell finished a distant fourth having overtaken Carlos Sainz. Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez rounded out the top eight. 

