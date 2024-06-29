2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 23 Laps 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 4.616s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 5.348s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 8.354s 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 9.989s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 11.207s 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 13.424s 8 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 17.409s 9 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 24.067s 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 30.175s 11 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 30.839s 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 31.308s 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 35.452s 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 38.423s 15 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 39.397s 16 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 43.155s 17 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 44.076s 18 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 44.673s 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 46.411s 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 53.143s

Max Verstappen fended off McLaren in the early stages to take another F1 sprint race victory at the Red Bull Ring. Oscar Piastri managed to get ahead of Lando Norris after Verstappen pulled off a great lunge on Norris.

George Russell finished a distant fourth having overtaken Carlos Sainz. Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez rounded out the top eight.