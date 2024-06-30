Toto Wolff reveals "extensive” floor damage played role in Lewis Hamilton’s ‘bad day’

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - Toto Wolff has revealed Lewis Hamilton suffered “extensive” floor damage during his drive to fourth place at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

While George Russell picked up the pieces following a collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris to claim an unlikely win, Mercedes teammate Hamilton endured a frustrating race at the Red Bull Ring.

The seven-time world champion picked up an early five-second time penalty for crossing the white line on the entry to the pit lane when making his first stop, and ultimately was beaten to the final spot on the podium by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Speaking to media including Crash.net in Austria, Wolff explained that Hamilton’s race had been hampered by floor damage which, according to the Mercedes team principal, cost the Briton around two and a half tenths per lap.

“Yeah, it was one of his bad days,” Wolff acknowledged. “A pretty decent start and then Turn 1, lap one, giving the position back was a harsh thing.

“But it was pretty clear that we wouldn’t be getting a 10-second penalty by not doing it.

“Then it started to spiral. He pushed very hard on the entry, you can see how much he pushed, lost the rear and then obviously the next penalty came about.

“On top of that, we had floor damage because of the kerb ride, which I guess most people have but his was extensive.

“It was two and a half tenths in parts that broke off on the kerb. So no reason to be angry or upset about it.”

Hamilton described his race as “pretty shocking” but said he was pleased for Mercedes to return to winning ways after a victory-less 2023 campaign.

“Pretty shocking,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. “But I’m really happy for the team.

“Everyone in the factory has worked so hard to get a result like this so congratulations to the team and George, well deserved.”

Asked why his race had been shocking, Hamilton replied: “Me, just been pretty shhh all weekend. It’s not been for a lack of trying but just generally slow. Just not acceptable.”