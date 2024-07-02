Toto Wolff recalls “are we morons?” moment which led to Mercedes F1 turnaround

"That was a moment where the team made a big step in understanding what was wrong with our development in this new generation of cars."

Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has recalled an amusing story where the team questioned “are we morons” when trying to rediscover their old form in F1.

Since the start of the new regulations in 2022, it’s been tough for Mercedes to consistently challenge at the front of F1.

Prior to George Russell’s win at the Austrian Grand Prix, Mercedes had won just once since the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton hasn’t stood on the top step since Saudi Arabia during his infamous title battle against Max Verstappen.

Mercedes adopted a unique car concept in 2022, particularly with their sidepod design.

While the 2022 F1 car had a lot of downforce, Mercedes didn’t factor in the ground effect aspect of the rules and the bouncing too much downforce would cause.

Mercedes surprisingly didn’t alter their car concept for the following year, making it another underwhelming campaign even if they did beat Ferrari to second in the constructors’ championship.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

2024 started even worse with no podium finishes up until the Canadian Grand Prix in July.

However, finally, Mercedes appear to be on the right track with a front wing upgrade in Monaco turning their season around.

Russell returned to winning ways in Austria, and while it was in fortuitous circumstances, he was on course to finish third on merit.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Wolff recounted a staff meeting with technical director James Allison.

Allison put on a slideshow in front of the senior staff members “are we morons” - and Wolff labelled that moment the key period when they started to understand this current set of regulations.

“James is good with strong words,” Wolff said. “He put it on a big slide in an all-staff meeting - ‘are we morons?’ The next slide was ‘yes’ and ‘no’. That was a moment where the team made a big step in understanding what was wrong with our development in this new generation of cars.

“I would be the first to say I was a moron. There were many moments in the past few years where I could have been better than I was.”

Read More

Latest News

Other
Commercial
1h ago
The growing influence of gambling in motorsports
RPD Racing
RPD Racing
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia’s brilliance at Assen lauded by rivals
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
News
1h ago
Aston Martin sign ex-Mercedes F1 engine guru Andy Cowell
- Press conference, Andy Cowell,
- Press conference, Andy Cowell,
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Alex Rins set to miss German MotoGP, Remy Gardner to replace him
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
F1
News
2h ago
Austrian GP F1 steward explains how “clever” Max Verstappen dodged further penalties
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Toto Wolff recalls “are we morons?” moment which led to Mercedes F1 turnaround
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Pramac boss admits “we felt let down” by Ducati choosing Marquez over Martin
Paolo Campinoti Mugello
Paolo Campinoti Mugello
F1
News
4h ago
Helmut Marko hits out at Lando Norris’ “pathetic” radio complaints in Max Verstappen battle
(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with Max…
WSBK
News
4h ago
BMW adamant “we can fight for the title” with Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April