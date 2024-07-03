Red Bull reveal special fan designed F1 livery for British GP

Red Bull have unveiled a special one-off livery that will run on their F1 cars at this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

It is the first of three fan-designed REBL CUSTMS liveries that Red Bull will use during the 2024 season, with one-off designs also being used at Singapore and Austin later this year.

The Silverstone livery is described as “Stallion Red” and was designed by Chalaj Suvanish from Thailand. Red Bull say it has taken inspiration from the team’s 2015 ‘Camo Bull’, which was used during pre-season testing that year.

It will feature on both cars driven by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez throughout the Silverstone weekend.

“Following the success of our customised fan liveries last year, we are proud to be running fan designed liveries once again on our cars for 2024,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Side-on view of the special RB20 livery

“REBL CUSTMS has handed our most loyal supporters, a very special canvas in the RB20 and The Paddock has brought their vision to life. Our fans sit at the heart of all we do, and I am very happy they get to play such an important part in our journey.

“I watched all the entries roll in and it is incredible to see the ingenuity and creativity of The Paddock members come to life in such an expressive manner. In our 20th season in the sport, it is a timely tribute to years gone by and I can’t wait to see the RED Bull charge out at Silverstone this weekend.”

Suvanish added: “I wanted to enter the REBL CUSTMS competition because the chance to design a livery for my favourite Team is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I have been so lucky to have won and now I get to see a race in real life and I can’t quite believe it, not only do I get to attend an F1 race I get to see the car I customised on track! I used red in the design of the car to represent the spirit and strength depicted in the Red Bull logo and took inspiration from the way flow-vis paints is used in aerodynamic testing.

“I love watching Oracle Red Bull Racing win and I can’t describe how it would feel to see them win in my livery.”