Valtteri Bottas “in a good position” to secure 2025 F1 drive despite wait for Carlos Sainz

Valtteri Bottas insists he’s “in a good position” to secure a drive on the 2025 F1 grid despite a lengthy wait for Carlos Sainz to make a decision.

The F1 driver market is on hold as Sainz weighs up his three options.

Sainz joining either Alpine, Williams or Sauber will have huge ramifications on the likes of Bottas, Esteban Ocon and others as the final seats on the grid are filled.

Bottas is reportedly in contention to join either Alpine or Williams, with Sainz’s decision playing a major role in where the Finn will end up.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, where Crash.net are present in the paddock, Bottas remains confident about his F1 future.

“Yes, but I feel like things are starting to progress and get closer, I think, in a good way, hopefully,” he said. “But, still have nothing to announce here and nothing has been signed.

“I think I'm in a good position, I feel like some people in the paddock still, luckily, know what I can do, what are my strengths to be part of a team. But it takes time finalising things.”

(L to R): Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team; Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP)…

Bottas dismissed suggestions that he’s frustrated because he has to wait for Sainz.

“It's not frustrating. It's actually exciting,” he said when asked by Crash.net. “I mean, it's part of the sport and we're actually still in July. I've been in situation before that.

“I've had to wait until September or October. So, I think we're still in a decent situation.

“If you would ask me in October, if we're in this situation, then it may be starting to get frustrating, but in July, not really.”

On waiting for Sainz, he added: “Yes, sometimes that's how it goes. And I think I mentioned last week, and it's in this sport, it's not always about pure performance, either.

“There's many elements that decides the team's priorities. So, it's part of the game.”

Bottas remains hopeful his future is sorted before the summer break at the end of July.

“I think the target is to do before? I think that's likely, I think it's possible. And that's the target,” he concluded.