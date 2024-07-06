Max Verstappen reveals huge downforce loss after ‘ripping the floor apart’

Max Verstappen explains the true extent of the damage to his Red Bull following an off in qualifying.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…

Max Verstappen says he lost as much as 100 points of downforce through damage he picked up to the floor of his Red Bull in qualifying for the F1 British Grand Prix. 

The reigning world champion was fourth-fastest in a wet-dry qualifying at Silverstone behind a British 1-2-3 as George Russell beat Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to pole position.

Verstappen was unable to factor in the battle for pole after damaging the floor of his RB20 when he took a trip through the gravel at Copse in Q1 as rain started to fall.  

Asked how many points of downforce he lost, Verstappen replied: "Initially it was 100, which is a lot. A lot! We got it down a little bit. But it’s still a lot.”

Verstappen explained his off “ripped the floor apart” on his Red Bull.

“It was just super unlucky,” the Dutchman said. “I came out of 7, heading towards Copse, and it started to rain.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

“So I knew that the people in front of me didn’t have that rain patch, and of course they were on slicks, and I knew in Q1 we needed that slick lap in, because you never know if it's going to rain more and the session is over.

“Naturally of course I tried to keep the speed up. I did slow down knowing it was raining on my visor, but it still snapped on me, and then I had to keep it out of the wall going off-line.

“But then I had to take the gravel which ripped the floor apart, missed quite a few bits on the car, even though I do think the team did a great job trying to recover some of the bits and tried optimise the balance front to rear.

“But yeah, it was, that basically ruined our qualifying. I was happy to be in Q3 already with the damage that we had. And to be P4 is probably a bit of a positive surprise.”

Verstappen confirmed Red Bull have a spare new floor for him to use for Sunday’s grand prix, where he hopes to be in the mix for victory.

“I hope it can be an exciting race,” he added. “Now we are probably a bit more on the attack, instead of starting first or second, but that’s fine.

“The people around me, we’re all very even on pace I guess. Naturally I do think McLaren is always very quick in the race and looking after their tyres. But I hope we can be in that mix, and make it difficult.” 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
11m ago
Vinales: “I tried to hold on until the end” | Aprilia: “We’ve finally seen the true Miguel”
Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, photo finish, 2024 German MotoGP Sprint
Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, photo finish, 2024 German MotoGP Sprint
F1
News
33m ago
George Russell warns Mercedes despite "one of the best feelings" with British GP pole
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post qualifying FIA Press…
BSB
Results
34m ago
2024 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (1)
Storm Stacey, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, 6 July 2024, Race one
Storm Stacey, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, 6 July 2024, Race one
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
36m ago
Max Verstappen reveals huge downforce loss after ‘ripping the floor apart’
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez: “I rode with the strongest painkiller, let’s see what we can do”
Marc Marquez, Brad Binder, 2024 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Brad Binder, 2024 German MotoGP

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Toto Wolff hails “on merit” British GP pole | “High expectations” for next upgrades
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
F1
News
1h ago
Starting grid for F1 British Grand Prix: How Sunday’s race will begin
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme with second placed team mate
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in…
F1
News
1h ago
“Nothing to do with it” - Sergio Perez shrugs off pressure questions after latest Q1 exit
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia beaten in the sprint, but “we can be more competitive”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia