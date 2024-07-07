Daniel Ricciardo back in with a shout at Red Bull? “Crazy things happen,” he says

"Do I have any proof that I'll be anywhere else?"

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Practice Day.-
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British…

Daniel Ricciardo insists he has no “proof” that a Red Bull switch is back on the cards.

The disastrous form of Sergio Perez has reopened the debate about his status as Max Verstappen’s teammate, despite penning a new contract earlier this year.

Perez piled more pressure onto himself on Saturday in qualifying for the F1 British Grand Prix when he span at Copse, beaching his Red Bull in the gravel. He qualified, woefully, in 19th.

Christian Horner was spotted shaking his head in dismay.

"I would never make any predictions in this sport,” Ricciardo said at Silverstone when asked about replacing Perez. “I feel like every year that this sport goes on, the more it gets.

"I know it goes in the trend of the sport is getting bigger. It's becoming more Hollywood, so to speak, in terms of the profile the sport has.

“And also the narrative that runs with the sport now, and certainly more Hollywood in terms of it's so unpredictable.

"So do I have any proof that I'll be anywhere else? I do not.

“Crazy things happen but I am certainly not in a place to say that or think that or predict that.

“So try and keep doing my thing. Obviously, today wasn't the case.

“But again, I know, not to completely just point the finger, but I felt like there wasn't much more I could do with the situation we put ourselves in."

Ricciardo, in Red Bull’s sister car, the RB, qualified 15th for Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

He entered 2024 back on the grid full-time after a midseason comeback last year at AlphaTauri.

Ricciardo’s presence was supposed to threaten Perez’s place at Red Bull.

But the Australian’s poor form coupled with a series of podium finishes for Perez, behind teammate Verstappen, resulted in a new contract for the current Red Bull driver.

However, Perez’s form has nosedived since and he is under major pressure once again.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
5m ago
Mercedes lauded for W15 turnaround after “we stopped believing them”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
25m ago
Francesco Bagnaia strikes back in Sachsenring MotoGP warm-up
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Grand Prix
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
39m ago
Marc Marquez reacts after angry gesture at Stefan Bradl in qualifying
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
Results
51m ago
2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Warm-up Results
Bagnaia, Oliveira, Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
Bagnaia, Oliveira, Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
MotoGP
News
56m ago
Miguel Oliveira spots minor Ducati weakness after unexpected podium
Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo back in with a shout at Red Bull? “Crazy things happen,” he says
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Practice Day.-
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Brad Binder and Jack Miller point to the same problem with their KTMs
Brad Binder
Brad Binder
F1
News
1h ago
“Rumoured” mid-season driver swap for Esteban Ocon and Williams
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Starting grid for the German MotoGP: How the race will begin after grid penalty
Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira