“Rumoured” mid-season driver swap for Esteban Ocon and Williams

Esteban Ocon could find himself driving for Williams this season, Ted Kravitz has tipped.

The Sky Sports reporter shared a whisper from the paddock at the F1 British Grand Prix that a mooted swap could be on the cards.

Ocon will leave Alpine at the end of this season, and hasn’t yet found a new home for 2025 and beyond, while Williams are placing Logan Sargeant under intense scrutiny to keep hold of his race seat.

Williams boss James Vowles’ faith in Sargeant this year is wavering, however.

“He essentially said that circumstances have changed - ‘we are continually evaluating our driver line-up and we are open-minded towards things’,” Kravitz said on Sky Sports.

“I asked him for clarification and he said ‘I have told Logan what is expected of him, and if he is not delivering, we have to look at things…’

“But who could replace Sargeant mid-season?

“Kimi Antonelli? Unlikely. Mercedes want him to complete his Formula 2 season but it’s not impossible.

“Jack Doohan or Liam Lawson? Unlikely.”

Kravitz then revealed: “What is being rumoured around the paddock is that Alpine could suggest an early release for Esteban Ocon, who could go to Williams.

“Alpine could get Doohan in for an early debut ahead of a potential full-time race driver next year.

“That swap could enable Williams to have an experienced hand, like Ocon, in their car. Maybe after the summer break.”

It would represent a huge decision for both Williams and Alpine, and another colossal piece of the 2025 F1 driver line-up jigsaw.

However, it would deliver a far more experienced teammate for Alex Albon at Williams, should the swap materialise.

And it would allow Alpine to get rid of Ocon even earlier than they intend to do, while essentially trialling one of the key contenders to take his 2025 drive.