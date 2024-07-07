Lewis Hamilton reveals “doubts” during win drought made him question F1 future

Lewis Hamilton has revealed following his win at the British Grand Prix that he had many “doubts” during his F1 drought, leading him to question his future in the sport.

Hamilton ended his long wait for an F1 win, coming out on top at this weekend’s 2024 British Grand Prix.

Before this weekend, Hamilton hadn’t tasted victory since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - the race before the infamous Abu Dhabi showdown against Max Verstappen.

The seven-time world champion drove a perfect race in difficult conditions to clinch the 104th F1 victory and ninth at Silverstone.

Hamilton was emotional after the race, crying over team radio when responding to race engineer Peter Bonnington.

He was then pictured embracing his father Anthony Hamilton in parc ferme afterwards.

Reflecting on a “surreal” afternoon at Silverstone, Hamilton told Sky Sports: “My heart is racing. I had so many times here in the past. When I came across that line something released in me I guess I have been holding on to for a long time.

“It was the most emotional end to a win I’ve ever experienced. I always wondered why I’ve never cried. I used to see Rubens Barrichello crying… and I was like, that doesn’t happen to me but it hit me hard. I think after such a difficult 2021, just tried to continue to come back but also as a team we’ve had a really difficult time.

“There were just so many thoughts and doubts in my mind along the way to the point of times where I wanted to not continue. To arrive and to continue to get up, to continue to try, and finally succeed, it’s honestly the greatest feeling I can remember having.”

Hamilton thanked his fans for empowering him during those difficult times.

“I definitely know for sure that I can do what I do with the fans I have, the people I get to interact with, people around the world, particularly here in the UK,” he added.

“I still can’t believe I grew up in Stevenage… my dad came round the corner to give me my first helmet. I thought my parents would be my only followers. It’s incredible to have that support. That does lift you up when you see people.

“They’re so generous - gifting you something or pumping out positive energy. That’s one thing that keeps me going. Just trying to focus on my inner peace day by day.”