Does Toto Wolff have any regrets about Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes?

Toto Wolff insists he has “no regrets” about Lewis Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes for F1 rivals Ferrari, writes Lewis Larkam at Silverstone.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton came out on top in a race-long battle against Max Verstappen and Lando Norris to claim his first F1 win in almost three years in a gripping wet-dry British Grand Prix at Silverstone and record his 104th career victory.

It marked Hamilton’s final appearance at a British Grand Prix in Mercedes colours before he makes the blockbuster switch to join Ferrari next season.

“In my life I’ve no regrets because you cannot have regrets,” Wolff replied when asked if he has any regrets about Hamilton leaving Mercedes.

“We are adults. We take decisions. We go for it. That’s the most important.

“We’ve gotta finish this season on a high and provide a car that enables them to win and the team to score points in the constructors’ championship. And it is what it is.”

Wolff described Hamilton’s record-extending ninth British Grand Prix win at Silverstone as a “little fairytale”.

“It was so difficult over the last two years that we couldn’t really find performance, we couldn’t give the drivers a car that was able to go for the victories,” he said.

“And to make him win again, the British Grand Prix, in his last race for Mercedes here, it’s almost like a little fairytale.”

Hamilton admitted after the race there had been times he doubted whether he would win again during his 945-day wait for a victory.

“It’s clear our relationship goes back a long time,” Wolff added. “Each of us has suffered at various stages. He’s been there for me and most recently I’ve tried to do my contribution to his doubting, at times.

“That’s why it feels really good that he’s been able to put all the negative thoughts, all the negativity aside, and come up with this performance. I think it’s a weight off his shoulders.”