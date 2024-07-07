Does Toto Wolff have any regrets about Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes?

Toto Wolff was asked if he regrets Lewis Hamilton's decision to quit Mercedes for 2025.

Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in parc ferme…

Toto Wolff insists he has “no regrets” about Lewis Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes for F1 rivals Ferrari, writes Lewis Larkam at Silverstone. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton came out on top in a race-long battle against Max Verstappen and Lando Norris to claim his first F1 win in almost three years in a gripping wet-dry British Grand Prix at Silverstone and record his 104th career victory.

It marked Hamilton’s final appearance at a British Grand Prix in Mercedes colours before he makes the blockbuster switch to join Ferrari next season.

“In my life I’ve no regrets because you cannot have regrets,” Wolff replied when asked if he has any regrets about Hamilton leaving Mercedes.

“We are adults. We take decisions. We go for it. That’s the most important.

“We’ve gotta finish this season on a high and provide a car that enables them to win and the team to score points in the constructors’ championship. And it is what it is.”

Wolff described Hamilton’s record-extending ninth British Grand Prix win at Silverstone as a “little fairytale”.

“It was so difficult over the last two years that we couldn’t really find performance, we couldn’t give the drivers a car that was able to go for the victories,” he said.

“And to make him win again, the British Grand Prix, in his last race for Mercedes here, it’s almost like a little fairytale.”

Hamilton admitted after the race there had been times he doubted whether he would win again during his 945-day wait for a victory.

“It’s clear our relationship goes back a long time,” Wolff added. “Each of us has suffered at various stages. He’s been there for me and most recently I’ve tried to do my contribution to his doubting, at times.

“That’s why it feels really good that he’s been able to put all the negative thoughts, all the negativity aside, and come up with this performance. I think it’s a weight off his shoulders.” 

Read More

Latest News

BSB
News
2h ago
British Superbikes, Snetterton: Irwin reflects on Bridewell rivalry after double win
Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, 7 July
Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, 7 July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
2h ago
British Superbikes, Snetterton: two podiums keep Bridewell in title hunt
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, 7 July
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, 7 July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
2h ago
British Superbikes, Snetterton: Iddon - “it was kind of like watching it on TV!”
Christian Iddon, Tommy Bridewell, Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Snetterton, race three, 7 July, podium
Christian Iddon, Tommy Bridewell, Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Snetterton, race…
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton opens up on mental health struggles after 2021 F1 title loss
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1…
IndyCar
News
2h ago
Pato O'Ward returns to winning ways at Mid-Ohio
Pato O'Ward
Pato O'Ward

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Christian Horner baffled by McLaren’s strategy: “Maybe they’ll look back with hindsight…”
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
IndyCar
Results
2h ago
IndyCar Results: 2024 Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio
Pato O'Ward
Pato O'Ward
F1
News
3h ago
‘We threw it away’ - Lando Norris’ frustration shows as McLaren squander victory shot
Third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in parc ferme. Formula 1 World…
F1
Feature
3h ago
British GP F1 driver ratings: Two 10/10 ratings given out at Silverstone
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of the race…