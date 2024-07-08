Charles Leclerc labels F1 British GP “worse than a nightmare” as poor run continues

Charles Leclerc has described his F1 British Grand Prix as “worse than a nightmare” as his poor run since winning the Monaco Grand Prix continued.

Leclerc failed to score points once again as an untimely switch to the intermediates didn’t pay off.

The Ferrari driver, along with Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, was one of the first drivers to come in for intermediates.

It took eight laps for the rain to finally fall significantly, meaning Leclerc was lapped by the time it was time for intermediates.

Reflecting on the decision to pit for intermediates, Leclerc told media at Silverstone, where Crash.net are present in the paddock: “Was clearly the wrong one, I’ll look back into it with the decision, with the message I got and the info I had it felt like it was the right one, it was raining a lot.

“I was told the rain was going to be heavy so I stopped to anticipate, but the rain came 8/9 laps later, so that was obviously the end of our race, very frustrating, another weekend to forget and it starts to be a lot."

Since winning his home race in Monaco, Leclerc has scored points just once, putting him well out of F1 title contention.

“It’s very hard, very hard, I don’t really have the words to explain it but it’s been four races that have been worse than a nightmare, so I hope we can come back soon,” he added.

“It’s very difficult to look at positives in days like this, I just want to go back with the team, analyse the ways we are making decisions, and why we were on the wrong side today.”

Not only has Leclerc been unfortunate, Ferrari have slipped back in the F1 pecking order behind Mercedes.

Their recent upgrade hasn’t worked with it resulting in severe bouncing at high-speed.

The bouncing was having such an impact Ferrari reverted back to their old car at Silverstone.

“Yeah it’s a tricky situation that we are in at the moment,” he explained. “The upgrade brought us the numbers we were expecting but it also brought us quite a lot of bouncing in the high speed and at a track like this we decided it was probably better having a bit less performance but having more consistency and I think it was the right choice.

“Going forward we’ll analyse the data of the two packages and see if there’s anything we didn’t understand with the new one.”