Angela Cullen's immediate response to Lewis Hamilton win at British GP

"Biggest congrats. Epic win! Lewis, Bono and the entire MB team. Enjoy this special moment. So deserved."

Angela Cullen has given her reaction to Lewis Hamilton’s first F1 victory since the pair parted ways.

Cullen was Hamilton’s physio for over seven years, parting ways on the eve of the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

She was a big part of Hamilton’s inner-circle in supporting the seven-time world champion during race weekends.

Hamilton returned to winning ways for the first time since 2021 as clinched victory at Silverstone on Sunday.

Cullen took to Instagram to congratulate Hamilton on his “epic win”.

She wrote on her Instagram: “Biggest congrats. Epic win! Lewis, Bono and the entire MB team. Enjoy this special moment. So deserved.

“One of life’s greatest pleasures is having the courage to fulfil your greatest potential. So inspiring.”

Since leaving Hamilton, Cullen has still been involved in motorsport, seen in the IndyCar paddock supporting Marcus Armstrong.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG F1 Physiotherapist. Formula 1 World
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG…

Speaking of Cullen last year, Hamilton thanked her for the role she's played in his career.

“For the last seven years Angela has been by my side, pushing me to be the best version of myself," Hamilton said at the time.

“I am a stronger athlete and a better person because of her. So today I hope you’ll join me in wishing her the very best as she takes her next steps to pursue her dreams. Thank you for everything Ang, I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you.”

Hamilton won four of his seven titles (2017-2020) with Cullen as part of his inner-circle. 

