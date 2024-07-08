Mercedes break down secrets of Lewis Hamilton’s British GP win

Toto Wolff explains Mercedes' key strategy call behind Lewis Hamilton's British Grand Prix victory.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Mercedes have explained how the call to switch onto softs for the final stint was key to Lewis Hamilton’s victory at the F1 British Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion clinched a record-extending ninth British Grand Prix win in a thrilling wet-dry race at Silverstone, having overcome McLaren’s Lando Norris before holding off world championship leader Max Verstappen.

The decisive moment in the race came when Mercedes called Hamilton into the pits to switch to slicks following a spell of rain. Hamilton was able to jump ahead of Norris after he pitted a lap later and overshot his marks in the McLaren pits.

Hamilton had to fend off a late charge from 2021 title rival Verstappen in the closing four laps but managed his tyres and proved to have enough of a gap to claim his first F1 victory in almost three years.

“We did have to do something different, that was very simple,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff explained after Hamilton’s first win since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

"We didn’t believe the hard was the right tyre to go. In hindsight, probably the right order of priority would be medium, hard, soft. That’s what would have been the quickest.

“But we saved it at the end. I think our tyre deg was good compared to the McLarens and that secured the victory.”

Asked if Hamilton himself had made the call for softs, Wolff replied: “I think the communication with the driver today was very good and we kept the channel open at all times.

“Among ourselves we kept discussing the pros and cons, we were monitoring the gaps and the strategy said we believe the crossover is now. And that was spot on, that was the perfect time to pit.”

Norris admitted he and McLaren had “thrown away” another potential win with two poor strategy calls.

“[We are] not making the right decisions, but at the same time I blame myself today for not making some of the right decisions. I hate it. I hate ending in this position and having excuses for not doing a good enough job.

“So many things were going well, and we threw it away in the final stop. It was one lap, but also I don't think it was the lap.

"I think even if I boxed on the perfect lap, our decision to go onto the soft was the wrong one, and I think Lewis still would have won no matter what. Two calls from our side cost us everything today so, especially here, it's pretty disappointing."

Read More

Latest News

F1
Feature
7h ago
How Lewis Hamilton banished his demons with most emotional F1 win yet
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
Feature
8h ago
McLaren are not ready for F1 title fight as they throw away British GP 1-2
Third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in parc ferme. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
8h ago
Mercedes break down secrets of Lewis Hamilton’s British GP win
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Joan Mir “won’t stop trying” after nightmare German MotoGP
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
F1
News
10h ago
Angela Cullen's immediate response to Lewis Hamilton win at British GP
(L to R): Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG F1 Physiotherapist with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG F1 Physiotherapist with Lewis…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
10h ago
Maverick Vinales: ‘I am going to fly very high…’
Maverick Vinales, 2024 German MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 German MotoGP
MotoGP
News
10h ago
‘We’ve seen this too many times from Jorge Martin’
Jorge Martin crash, 2024 German MotoGP
Jorge Martin crash, 2024 German MotoGP
F1
News
10h ago
Ferrari announce Enrico Cardile exit ahead of rumoured Aston Martin F1 switch
Enrico Cardile (ITA) Ferrari Head of the Chassis Area in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,
Enrico Cardile (ITA) Ferrari Head of the Chassis Area in the FIA Press…
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio says decision on his future “has been taken”
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 11 April
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 11 April