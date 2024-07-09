'More to come’ - Mercedes reveal double upgrade plan before F1 summer break

Mercedes have confirmed they will bring further upgrades to their race-winning 2024 F1 car at the two remaining races before the summer break in August.

After a disappointing start to the campaign, Mercedes have claimed back-to-back wins with George Russell scoring the team’s first victory since 2022 in Austria, before Lewis Hamilton ended a two-and-a-half year win drought at last weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Mercedes have gradually been improving their W15 challenger amid an aggressive development push in recent weeks, and team principal Toto Wolff has revealed further updates will be brought to the upcoming Hungarian and Belgian grands prix.

“There’s more to come in terms of performance. We're bringing updates to Budapest and Spa,” Wolff explained at Silverstone.

"We mustn't get carried away, we had a win last week benefiting from [Verstappen and Norris] tangling, but today we have an honest win.

"We had the real pace, you could see George and Lewis in the lead... almost under all conditions we were there.”

Wolff said Mercedes have been encouraged by the success of their recent developments, having overcome early correlation issues which afflicted them at the start of the year.

"When you consider that five races ago we weren't even a contender for the podium, which looked like the third year of non-performance, then it clicked," he explained.

"Suddenly everything that didn't make sense made sense. And the results of the development directions are back like in the old days. We are finding performance, we're putting it on the car, and it translates into lap time.

"That wasn't the case for the last two years. We couldn't give the drivers a car that enabled them to go for the victories.

"And to make Lewis win the British Grand Prix again in his last race for Mercedes here is almost like a little fairytale, we couldn't have scripted it better.

"We justified that what we do is right at the moment.”

Asked if it feels like Mercedes are back, Wolff replied: “Yeah, it does feel that way, because last weekend we were far off, when you look at the gap we had before they crashed. It was nearly two-tenths a lap, a bit more.

“That’s the closest we’ve been for a long time on a track we didn’t like so much in the past. That kind of gave us hints that it could be getting much better.

“Honestly, we didn’t think it would be Silverstone because more stuff we were putting on the car we were more expecting Budapest or Spa. But I agree with George, we justified what we do is right at the moment."