Jenson Button offers Lando Norris advice over ‘weakness you don’t want to show’

Jenson Button has urged Lando Norris to be “a little bit careful with his emotions” after narrowly missing out on another F1 victory at the British Grand Prix.

Norris charged through from fourth to lead at Silverstone, but a driver error, combined with a poor strategy call from McLaren, resulted in the Briton blowing his shot at a popular home win.

It came just a week after Norris saw his chances of victory end in a collision with Max Verstappen during the closing stages of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Norris finished third and admitted afterwards he is frustrated that McLaren have “thrown away something that should be ours” a “few times this season”.

He added: “I blame myself today for not making some of the right decisions. I hate it. I hate ending in this position and having excuses for not doing a good enough job."

But 2009 F1 world champion Button believes Norris is being too hard on himself, and risks revealing “weakness” to his rivals in the process.

“Lando needs to be a little bit careful with his emotions,” Button said on Sky Sports F1.

“He is putting himself down massively and the last race, this race, and it can quite easily spiral out of control.

"We know how important it is to have your head in the right place. He is so talented that I don’t want him to be too down on himself so that he is not back up there at the next race.

“Also you don’t want to show your competitors that you’re that down. That’s a weakness that you don’t want to show.

"It’s lovely that he’s open with his emotions and it’s great for us viewers, but I’m just thinking of the competitive side of things. He shouldn’t be so down on himself.”

Norris claimed his maiden grand prix victory in Miami and sits second in the championship, 84 points adrift of Verstappen, who overtook him for second place four laps from the end at Silverstone.