Ted Kravitz spots clue about Adrian Newey’s F1 future: ‘Whoever said he is going to retire…’

Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz believes there’s little chance of Adrian Newey retiring after he leaves Red Bull due to his constant paddock presence since the news broke about his departure earlier this year.

Around the Miami Grand Prix weekend, Red Bull announced Newey will step down from his role with the team next year.

The F1 design guru is free to join another team if he wishes.

Newey has been heavily linked with a host of F1 teams, including Ferrari and Aston Martin, but retirement is also a possibility.

Given Newey has achieved so much in the sport with McLaren and Red Bull especially, some suggested he might decide to quit altogether.

However, Kravitz believes retirement is a highly unlikely option.

“I’ve got to tell you about Adrian Newey,” he said in his post-race notebook at Silverstone.

“Who amazingly is still coming to races, is amazingly still going around the Red Bull garage, looking at the car that he’s not in charge of anymore with his notebook and making notes about the Red Bull to take to wherever he’s going.

“And he’s on the grid sketching designs of what everybody else [is doing] and all the upgrades that every other team is bringing and thinking about, I’m going to take these. So clearly, whoever said that they think Adrian Newey is going to retire, err wrong.

“And he’s obviously going somewhere else because why would you be coming here and making notes about other people’s cars?”

Kravitz thinks Newey is “preparing for his future job” as he analyses the work all of the teams are doing with their cars this year.

“So, wherever he goes, whether it’s Aston Martin, or Ferrari, or less likely now I think Williams, or Mercedes, or McLaren, he’s clearly still turning up in Red Bull gear preparing for his future job,” Kravitz added.

“I know he’s not allowed in Red Bull meetings anymore but I did think it was quite interesting that he is still around.”