Valtteri Bottas rules out Mercedes F1 return for 2025: “Filling a place for one year…”

Valtteri Bottas has categorically ruled out returning to Mercedes as a stop-gap for one season as he looks to find “security” with his next F1 team.

Bottas is out of contract at the end of this year, with his next F1 team still to be announced.

The 10-time F1 grand prix winner is one of the major players on the driver market, but more importantly, he’s waiting for Carlos Sainz to make a decision.

Bottas is believed to be on Alpine’s and Williams’ shortlist for next year, while his current team, Sauber remain an outside option.

Sainz has been linked to all three teams - but remains ahead of him in the pecking order.

Ultimately, Bottas’ future will be decided once Sainz decides his in the coming weeks or months.

Bottas’ former team, Mercedes, are still unsure on which driver will partner George Russell as they wait to see what Max Verstappen will decide.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli - their young protege - remains the favourite though, but there was talk whether Mercedes needed a stop-gap option for one-year, a return for Bottas could have been a possibility.

However, speaking to Mirror Sport, Bottas ruled out a return to Brackley as he prioritises a multi-year F1 deal.

“Filling a place for one year, I don't think that is what I want or need at the moment,” he said. “For next year, I want something multi-year with a clear plan for the years ahead and work together for that time.

“I think that's what I need, a good challenge and a clear plan. If I just do one year, then you're back to square one again and looking at what's next. I'm good friends with Toto so, of course, we've talked about everything.”

Bottas has spent the last three years with Sauber, leading them to their best F1 constructors’ championship finish in a decade during his first season.

Since then, Sauber have fallen back in the development race, often struggling to score points.

Currently, Bottas sits bottom of the drivers’ championship having failed to score a single point in 12 races.

Looking to the future, Bottas is keen to get something “sorted soon”.

“It would be nice to have security,” he added. “But I always knew when I signed everything that, in three years, it will be the same thing again.

“It's kind of exciting as well, in the end, if there is a change. I'm fine with the situation - it's been interesting - but I want to get it sorted soon. Then I'll be even happier again.”