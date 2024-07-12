Toto Wolff’s verdict on Kimi Antonelli’s breakthrough win and Mercedes F1 2025 driver choice

Will Mercedes' recent resurgence impact their F1 2025 driver decision? Toto Wolff has his say.

Toto Wolff’s verdict on Kimi Antonelli’s breakthrough win and Mercedes F1 2025 driver choice
Kimi Antonelli celebrates his breakthrough F2 win at Silverstone
Kimi Antonelli celebrates his breakthrough F2 win at Silverstone

Toto Wolff has given his verdict on Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s breakthrough Formula 2 win and provided the latest on the team’s driver decision-making process for F1 2025. 

After making a disappointing start to the 2024 season, Mercedes have enjoyed a turnaround in competitiveness in recent weeks, winning back-to-back races at the Austrian and British Grands Prix.

Mercedes are in need of a replacement for Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton, who claimed an emotional, drought-ending first victory since 2021 last time out at Silverstone.

Asked if Mercedes' uptick in form will make their driver decision for 2025 harder, Wolff insisted: “It doesn't influence our thinking.

"I've always said we need a car that goes quick and when we have a car that goes quick, we put the driver in and we get interesting. Interesting for many drivers.

"But, in a way, I think we need to stay calm and continue the season, continue to focus on the car and then look at whether the options are still the same and... but it's not like this [winning races is] changing everything and [turning] upside down.”

While the likes of Carlos Sainz are available, Mercedes are believed to be favouring promoting their 17-year-old protege Antonelli, who scored his maiden F2 win in the Silverstone sprint race.

"I had this moment where you see the greatest British driver checking out with us at the British Grand Prix and in the garage, you have this young Italian that hasn't got a driving licence even, that was watching that scene, and I bet he thought, 'I want to be that one day’. Maybe not here, maybe Monza,” Wolff said of Antonelli.

"F2 is so difficult this year because the car... you can see that him and [teammate Oliver Bearman are struggling a lot with the car and he isn't happy with his driving and not [having] the pace in the race.

"But seeing him on Saturday walking over the water, at times two seconds quicker than everybody else, you can see the talent and the ability and the potential this young guy has.

“Winning that race I think took a lot of weight off his shoulders. Today it was a DNF but it wasn't his fault. Susie [Wolff] always says ‘you qualify with numpties, you race with numpties’.”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
18m ago
Sam Lowes says future is “completely fixed; I’ll be doing another year in WorldSBK”
Sam Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Sam Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
WSBK
Results
38m ago
2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Friday Practice Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
WSBK
News
51m ago
Donington Park WorldSBK: Toprak Razgatlioglu dominates FP1 ahead of Danilo Petrucci
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
1h ago
£5m RB17 Hypercar - Adrian Newey's final Red Bull project - finally revealed
The RB17 - Adrian Newey's final Red Bull creation
The RB17 - Adrian Newey's final Red Bull creation
WSBK
News
2h ago
Michael Van Der Mark says new BMW deal “was quite easy”
Michael Van Der Mark
Michael Van Der Mark

Latest News

WSBK
News
3h ago
Jonathan Rea expecting a “tough weekend, last races confidence-sapping”
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jack Miller: KTM ‘needs to develop’, still on ‘first model carbon fibre chassis’
Jack Miller, KTM team
Jack Miller, KTM team
F1
News
3h ago
Toto Wolff’s verdict on Kimi Antonelli’s breakthrough win and Mercedes F1 2025 driver choice
Kimi Antonelli celebrates his breakthrough F2 win at Silverstone
Kimi Antonelli celebrates his breakthrough F2 win at Silverstone
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Zarco: Pramac ‘good for Yamaha’ | Marquez, Bagnaia ‘out of reach’ in 2025
Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco, Valencia 2023
Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco, Valencia 2023