David Schumacher’s heartwarming reaction to father Ralf coming out as gay

David Schumacher, the son of Ralf Schumacher, reaction to his father coming out as gay.

- Free Practice 2, David Schumacher and his father Ralf Schumacher
- Free Practice 2, David Schumacher and his father Ralf Schumacher

The son of ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher - David Schumacher - has delivered a heartwarming response to his father’s recent coming out as gay.

On Sunday evening, Ralf posted an image of himself with another man, arm in arm, showing that he's in a same-sex relationship.

The caption read: “The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.”

The news has been met with a plethora of support, with Schumacher one of the first openly LGBTQ+ drivers in F1's history.

Mike Buettler, who raced in F1 between 1971 and 1973, and Lella Lombardi, are the only other two drivers to have been openly LGBTQ+. 

Schumacher raced in F1 1997 and 2007, winning six times during his career.

Since retiring from F1, he has been an out-spoken TV pundit in Germany.

In response to Schumacher’s social media post, his son, David, replied: "I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you really feel that you feel very comfortable and secure, no matter if they are a man or a woman.

“I am 100 per cent behind you dad and wish you all the best and congratulations.”

German actress Carmen Geiss, a close friend of Ralf’s, shared a picture of him with his partner.

Geiss wrote: "I LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH. You have the best partner, Etienne, you can imagine.

"After two years you can finally show your love to the world. I have known Ralf for more than 25 years and he has always been a great joy to me.

Always liberal, a good-hearted person who I can call day and night and above all has always been honest with me in his position.

"I am happy that I got to be a part of this love and even more happy for the two who searched and found each other, because I also love Etienne deeply."

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Cal Crutchlow out of Silverstone wildcard; Remy Gardner replaces him
Cal Crutchlow, Japanese MotoGP 30 September
Cal Crutchlow, Japanese MotoGP 30 September
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez: "I don't feel guilty" about Pramac quitting Ducati
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Luca Marini: Aleix test rider deal "interesting, good move from HRC"
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
WSBK
News
6h ago
Iker Lecuona: "Was hard for me to manage the situation and the frustration"
Iker Lecuona
Iker Lecuona
WSBK
News
7h ago
Remy Gardner keen to put Donington Park behind him: "It wasn't our weekend"
Remy Gardner
Remy Gardner

Latest News

F1
News
7h ago
David Schumacher’s heartwarming reaction to father Ralf coming out as gay
- Free Practice 2, David Schumacher and his father Ralf Schumacher
- Free Practice 2, David Schumacher and his father Ralf Schumacher
MotoGP
News
7h ago
‘4/10 to 10/10': Ranking the MotoGP constructors at the summer break
Jorge Martin leads, 2024 German MotoGP
Jorge Martin leads, 2024 German MotoGP
WSBK
News
8h ago
Andrea Iannone ends disastrous weekend with DNF after "I felt pain in my forearm"
Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Fabio Quartararo: Yamaha still focusing on 2024 bike, 'getting closer'
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 German MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 German MotoGP