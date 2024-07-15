David Schumacher’s heartwarming reaction to father Ralf coming out as gay

The son of ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher - David Schumacher - has delivered a heartwarming response to his father’s recent coming out as gay.

On Sunday evening, Ralf posted an image of himself with another man, arm in arm, showing that he's in a same-sex relationship.

The caption read: “The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.”

The news has been met with a plethora of support, with Schumacher one of the first openly LGBTQ+ drivers in F1's history.

Mike Buettler, who raced in F1 between 1971 and 1973, and Lella Lombardi, are the only other two drivers to have been openly LGBTQ+.

Schumacher raced in F1 1997 and 2007, winning six times during his career.

Since retiring from F1, he has been an out-spoken TV pundit in Germany.

In response to Schumacher’s social media post, his son, David, replied: "I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you really feel that you feel very comfortable and secure, no matter if they are a man or a woman.

“I am 100 per cent behind you dad and wish you all the best and congratulations.”

German actress Carmen Geiss, a close friend of Ralf’s, shared a picture of him with his partner.

Geiss wrote: "I LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH. You have the best partner, Etienne, you can imagine.

"After two years you can finally show your love to the world. I have known Ralf for more than 25 years and he has always been a great joy to me.

Always liberal, a good-hearted person who I can call day and night and above all has always been honest with me in his position.

"I am happy that I got to be a part of this love and even more happy for the two who searched and found each other, because I also love Etienne deeply."