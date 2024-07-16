Haas extend Ferrari technical partnership until the end of 2028 F1 season

Haas have announced they have extended their F1 technical partnership until the end of 2028.

Since joining the sport in 2016, Haas have enjoyed a strong relationship with Ferrari.

Not only do Haas run Ferrari engines, they’ve used their facilities at Maranello, benefitting from the Scuderia’s technical support.

As it stands, Haas are Ferrari’s only customer team for F1’s new era in 2026.

Sauber currently run Ferrari engines but will become Audi.

Speaking of the news, team boss Ayao Komatsu said: “I’m thrilled to extend our relationship with Scuderia Ferrari until 2028.

“As an organisation we’ve only ever raced with Ferrari power units and to have that continued stability moving into the next set of power unit regulations is a key part of our on-going development.

“The relationship with Scuderia Ferrari has always been a special one to us – they were instrumental in the genesis of the program back in the early days and have continued to be a valuable technical partner to us throughout the past nine seasons.

“I’m delighted we now have more seasons ahead and my thanks go to Fred Vasseur and many others at Scuderia Ferrari for continuing to show faith in our project. This announcement is just another example of the long-term ambition of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team – our investment and growth in the sport continues.”

Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…

Haas have enjoyed a great first half of the 2024 F1 season.

They sit seventh in the constructors’ championship, just four points behind RB.

Their recent upgrade at the British Grand Prix appears to have taken them a step forward with Nico Hulkenberg out-qualifying both Ferraris.

After finishing bottom of the standings last year, it’s been an impressive turnaround under Komatsu, who replaced Guenther Steiner at the start of this year.

For 2025, Oliver Bearman - a Ferrari junior - will drive for the team, but the identity of his teammate is still unclear.

A report from the BBC say that Esteban Ocon is on the verge of signing, leaving Kevin Magnussen without a drive.