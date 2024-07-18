McLaren’s F1 motorhome off limits in Hungary after huge storm causes major damage

McLaren’s motorhome at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix will not be open to guests or media for the duration of the weekend after a storm caused major damage.

Torrential rain hit the Hungaroring on Wednesday, leaving much of the F1 paddock flooded.

The barrage of rain and wind caused significant damage to McLaren’s facility in the paddock.

Images and videos on social media highlighted the heavy rain causing flooding, with one F1 photographer suggesting the water was 20cm deep.

The roof has been completely damaged, forcing McLaren to close its doors to guests and media this weekend.

Crash.net are in the paddock this weekend, with McLaren relasing the following statement on Thursday: “On Wednesday afternoon, during set-up for the Hungarian Grand Prix, the team was hit with an unexpected weather event which has impacted the McLaren Team Hub.

“The team are currently working to fix the damage and therefore unfortunately our Team Hub will not be open to any guests or media for the duration of the Hungarian GP.”

The good news is that the remainder of the weekend in Budapest is expected to be very hot, with temperatures expected to be above 30 degrees Celsius.

It’s not the first time this season that McLaren’s motorhome has been damaged after a fire broke out at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Emergency services and a fire crew were called to the Barcelona circuit as the guests were evacuated.

One McLaren team member was later discharged from hospital after they were taken as a precaution.

McLaren will be hoping for a smooth weekend on track after missing out on a victory last time out at Silverstone due to a strategy blunder.