Haas confirm Kevin Magnussen will exit at the end of 2024

Haas have confirmed that Kevin Magnussen will depart the team at the end of the season.

Haas have already named rookie Ollie Bearman as a replacement for Sauber-bound Nico Hulkenberg.

They will now have a new-look duo 2025 F1 driver line-up after announcing the departure of Magnussen.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon has been most heavily linked to joining Haas as Magnussen's replacement.

Magnussen said: "I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team – I’m proud to have raced for such a great team of people these last few years.

"In particular I’d like to thank Gene Haas for his commitment to me, notably in bringing me back once again in 2022 when I thought, at that time at least, my time in Formula 1 had ended.

"I’ve enjoyed some great moments with this team – memories I’ll never forget.

"While I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my racing career, I remain fully focused on giving everything I’ve got for the rest of 2024 with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team."

Ayao Komatsu, Haas team principal, said: “I’d like to thank Kevin for everything he’s given us as a team – both on and off the track.

"He’s truly been a bedrock of our driver line-up over the years. Nobody’s driven more races for us and we’ve had some memorable highlights together – not least a remarkable fifth place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2022 when Kevin returned to start his second spell with the team.

"He wasn’t expecting to be driving a Formula 1 car that weekend, but he put in a remarkable performance that was a tremendous boost to the entire organization and once again showcased his own talents behind the wheel.

“There’s plenty of racing to go this year so I’m looking forward to seeing what else we can achieve with Kevin as we push together in the championship.

"Beyond that, and with Kevin’s special relationship with the team, I’m hoping we can find a way to keep working together in some capacity.

"We can hopefully define that in the near future, but his extensive experience in Formula 1 and knowledge of our working operations are undoubtedly of value in our on-going growth and development.”