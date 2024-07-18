Haas confirm Kevin Magnussen will exit at the end of 2024

Haas will name a new-look driver duo in 2025

Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Race
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…

Haas have confirmed that Kevin Magnussen will depart the team at the end of the season.

Haas have already named rookie Ollie Bearman as a replacement for Sauber-bound Nico Hulkenberg.

They will now have a new-look duo 2025 F1 driver line-up after announcing the departure of Magnussen.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon has been most heavily linked to joining Haas as Magnussen's replacement.

Magnussen said: "I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team – I’m proud to have raced for such a great team of people these last few years. 

"In particular I’d like to thank Gene Haas for his commitment to me, notably in bringing me back once again in 2022 when I thought, at that time at least, my time in Formula 1 had ended. 

"I’ve enjoyed some great moments with this team – memories I’ll never forget. 

"While I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my racing career, I remain fully focused on giving everything I’ve got for the rest of 2024 with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team."

Ayao Komatsu, Haas team principal, said: “I’d like to thank Kevin for everything he’s given us as a team – both on and off the track. 

"He’s truly been a bedrock of our driver line-up over the years. Nobody’s driven more races for us and we’ve had some memorable highlights together – not least a remarkable fifth place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2022 when Kevin returned to start his second spell with the team.

"He wasn’t expecting to be driving a Formula 1 car that weekend, but he put in a remarkable performance that was a tremendous boost to the entire organization and once again showcased his own talents behind the wheel.

“There’s plenty of racing to go this year so I’m looking forward to seeing what else we can achieve with Kevin as we push together in the championship. 

"Beyond that, and with Kevin’s special relationship with the team, I’m hoping we can find a way to keep working together in some capacity. 

"We can hopefully define that in the near future, but his extensive experience in Formula 1 and knowledge of our working operations are undoubtedly of value in our on-going growth and development.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
16m ago
Pro mountain biker stuns Dani Pedrosa by brilliantly riding KTM MotoGP bike
KTM
KTM
F1
News
28m ago
Yuki Tsunoda delivers “weird” verdict on Liam Lawson to Red Bull speculation
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint Qualifying
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand…
F1
News
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo sheds light on brutal scrap to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Preparation
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian…
F1
News
2h ago
Kevin Magnussen informed of Haas F1 axing over the phone | "Exploring" other options
Kevin Magnussen (DEN), Haas F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Race
Kevin Magnussen (DEN), Haas F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Aprilia "expected to do a little bit better" in first half of 2024 MotoGP season
Aleix Espargaro Mugello
Aleix Espargaro Mugello

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
McLaren’s F1 motorhome off limits in Hungary after huge storm causes major damage
McLaren motorhome. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Preparation Day.-
McLaren motorhome. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Tech 3 identify 2025 goals: "The target will be the podium every weekend"
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
WSBK
News
4h ago
Iker Lecuona expects more Honda woes at Most: "Very tricky circuit for us"
Iker Lecuona
Iker Lecuona
WSBK
News
5h ago
Alex Lowes's bold Jonathan Rea claim: "I have never been slower than him"
Alex Lowes
Alex Lowes