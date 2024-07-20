Sergio Perez sees “light at the end of the tunnel” despite latest Red Bull low

Sergio Perez insists there’s “light at the end of the tunnel” despite a major shunt in F1 qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix resulting in another Q1 exit.

Perez lost control of his Red Bull F1 car on the exit of the middle sector of chicane as he turned in for the next corner, spinning around and clattering into the barriers.

With track conditions improving, Perez dropped to 16th in the order.

It continues a startling poor run of form for Perez, with speculation rife about his F1 future.

Perez is under pressure to turn things around amid speculation he could be replaced for the Dutch Grand Prix after the F1 summer break.

However, Perez thinks he’s making progress with the RB20.

He told media in Hungary, where Crash.net are present in the paddock: “The feeling with the car is improving, the understanding with it as well, so definitely making progress, yesterday was probably the best Friday of the season.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel but we just have to come through it and hopefully tomorrow can be the day.”

Perez's accident came at a time where he was comfortably inside the top 10 - and conditions were worsening.

The Mexican is “determined” to turn his poor form around as his eyes points on Sunday.

“You know it’s something that was so hard to judge the conditions, it was raining harder but at the end you were not losing grip,” he added. “I was improving my lap, so in hindsight when you look at it we were safe, we didn’t need to do that lap, but you also know a lot afterwards.

“It hurts, you know, that it happened again, especially in the run that I am going through, but yeah I'm determined to turn this around, I believe… yesterday we had a really good day, very promising day, so I think we had very good information on the long runs so hopefully we can have some really good pace to come through the field and hopefully score some points.”

Perez’s future naturally continues to be a hot topic as Helmut Marko stated that there will be a review during the summer break.

But Perez is confident his latest disappointing Saturday changes nothing.

“No, like I said before nothing changes,” he explained. “I’m not worried, I’m fully determined to turn my season around and to focus on my performance.”