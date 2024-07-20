‘Not my way of driving’ - What Lewis Hamilton ‘hates’ about F1's current cars

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his struggles to adapt to F1's current generation of cars.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Lewis Hamilton has explained his struggles to adapt to the current generation of F1 cars.

Ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Mercedes admitted Hamilton has found it harder to perform at his best under the new era of regulations that were introduced in 2022.

The seven-time world champion holds the record for most pole positions in F1 with 104 but has only topped qualifying once in the last two-and-a-half years, while he ended a 945-day wait for victory last time out at the British Grand Prix.

Speaking on Friday, Mercedes’ trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said the new generation of car are “not suiting” Hamilton’s style and revealed he has been “working on how he drives”.

“It’s just with these tyres,” Hamilton said of Shovlin’s comments. “For some reason, they don’t like the way I drive on a single lap.

“I’ve sucked in qualifying for quite a while and I’m still working on it to try and improve. At some stage it will come, I’ve just got to keep working on it.”

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 runs wide. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 runs wide. Formula 1 World…

Hamilton says he finds it frustrating that the best way to drive F1’s latest cars goes against his natural driving style.

“I would say in my career, I’ve never really had massive problems adapting to tyres. But I’m not sure it’s necessarily tyres, I think it’s the type of car,” he added.

“The car is very… It’s more on a knife edge than ever and it doesn’t like it when you brake late and deep and make a corner a V.

“You have to brake early and roll the speed in and I hate that. That’s just not me. It’s not my kind of way of driving the car. I find that really frustrating.”

Hamilton qualified fifth for Mercedes in Hungary as he outpaced teammate George Russell, who suffered a shock Q1 elimination, for only the third time this season.

“I’ve struggled this weekend with the car, particularly in the heat it’s been really, really difficult to find a balance where the car is not snappy,” he said.

“If you look at the Red Bull and the McLaren, they just don’t have the oversteer. The car is just on rails. For us, the heat makes it worse.

“When we started qualifying and it was cooler, we were in a much better place. As soon as it started to dry and got hotter, then we struggled.”

He added: “I think we could have maybe gone a tenth or two quicker if we’d gone out later for example.

“The track was continuously ramping up, but we definitely couldn’t have done what the guys up there have done.” 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
11m ago
Sergio Perez sees “light at the end of the tunnel” despite latest Red Bull low
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing returns to the pits after crashing out in qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing returns to the pits after crashing out…
F1
News
23m ago
‘Not my way of driving’ - What Lewis Hamilton ‘hates’ about F1's current cars
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
31m ago
Toto Wolff labels Hungary F1 qualifying "total underperformance" from Mercedes
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
BSB
Results
45m ago
2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Race Results (1)
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race 1, 20th July
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race 1, 20th July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Valentino Rossi’s crunch verdict on Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia as teammates
Valentino Rossi, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Valentino Rossi, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Starting grid for F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren, second; Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, pole position;
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren,…
F1
News
1h ago
George Russell fumes at “fundamental” Mercedes error results in Q1 exit
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
WSBK
News
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu on cloud nine after eighth WorldSBK win in succession
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris heads all-McLaren front-row in Hungary as Sergio Perez’s woes continue
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc…