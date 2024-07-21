McLaren duo fear ‘Bottas moment’ at Turn 1 of F1 Hungarian GP

McLaren F1 teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri plan to “talk about” how they will approach the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Norris claimed pole position in a hectic qualifying session in Budapest ahead of Piastri and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as McLaren secured a front-row lockout for the first time since the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix.

The McLaren duo find themselves in new territory sharing the front row of the grid with the Hungaroring’s long run down to the Turn 1 braking zone to navigate.

Norris and Piastri both referenced a dramatic incident in Hungary in 2021 when Valtteri Bottas misjudged his braking in damp conditions and smashed into the back of Norris, Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

“We did have a front row somewhere, or we were just side by side at another time? Maybe Qatar, yeah," Norris said about starting alongside his teammate.

He then turned to Verstappen and said: “You're coming over the back of my car? That's not very nice. The Bottas!

“Honestly, it’s something we'll talk about, and the same as we've always done. We've always kept it clean.

“I think we've treated each other well and given each other respect, helped each other when we needed to. So, yeah, no worries from our part.”

Piastri added: “I don't think I've started this high up at Budapest before. It’s obviously a long run to Turn 1, and it gives an opportunity for the slipstream behind.

“From starting fourth last year, I had a clean start and got to second. So I know that, you know, there's a lot that can happen at Turn 1. Bottas, as you mentioned. So let's see.

"I think get a good start and that always helps things. But it is a long run. And, you know, there'll be other people involved, I'm sure.”

Asked how he plans to beat the McLarens, Verstappen said: “I don't know at the moment. But what can I do? I mean, we'll try our very best. Try to have a good, stable balance with the car. And I hope if I find that, that I can follow them.

“But I don't know. I mean, honestly, my long runs have been OK, but nothing fantastic or special. I think it's better to be realistic than sitting here and spreading false hope. But yeah, we'll see tomorrow. I mean, it's what it is.”