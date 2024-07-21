Lando Norris’ immediate verdict on McLaren team order drama in Hungary

Lando Norris admitted that McLaren’s team order to let Oscar Piastri pass at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix was correct.

The closing stages of the nail-biting race at the Hungaroring were led by Norris, who was ahead of teammate Piastri as they pitted at different times.

Norris’ race engineer was frequently - and with increasing urgency - asking for Piastri to be allowed through.

Those requests fell on deaf ears for several laps until, with two remaining, Norris complied to enable Piastri to win his first F1 grand prix.

Norris told Sky Sports afterwards about the incident: “I think it was tough. It would be tough for anyone, when you’re leading a race, to give it up.

“I was obviously put in the position. They made me box first, and gave me the chance to lead the race, and pull away quite comfortably, and to do what I was doing.

“But they also gave me the opportunity to do so. It was fair to give the position back.

“I don’t want to come across as a guy who’s not fair. Oscar has done a lot for me in the past, and has helped me in many races.

“He drove a better race than I did. He got a better start. Mine sucked. He deserved it, it was the right thing to do.

“It hurts. Anytime you give away a win, give it to someone…

“I know I shouldn’t have had it in the first place. I think it’s the main point.

“But when you’re leading the race and you have to give it back, it hurts.

“Especially, with the drivers’ championship, every point helps.

“I know I am a hell of a long way behind Max in the championship. I get that. No-one needs to tell me that.”

Lando Norris points finger at "bad start... again"

Norris is second in the F1 standings, 76 points behind leader Max Verstappen who was restricted to sixth in Hungary after a frustrating weekend of his own.

But Norris identified another reason - besides the team order drama - which cost him valuable points.

“It’s seven points I threw away today - or gave away,” he said. “Not because of the switching of position. But because of a bad start, again.

“That’s where I lost my race today. A tough one.

“I don’t want to let it take away from the 1-2 as a team, it’s an incredible achievement. Our first since Monza, and our first on pure merit.

“I’m proud, happy with the journey we’re on, and happy with the progress.”

Norris had started in pole position ahead of Piastri, then Verstappen.

But his lead didn’t last long, as he battled with Verstappen. Norris ran wide, then Verstappen gave him the position back rather than risk a penalty.

Norris was asked what caused his underwhelming start: “I’m not sure, I need to review it. I had a bad shift into second.

“My launch was fine. My reaction and launch was good, then I shifted into second and had a massive cut. I don’t know.”

Norris was asked whether, as a championship contender, McLaren should give him preferential treatment above teammate Piastri.

“We’ll see at the end of the year,” he smiled.