McLaren could ‘revise’ number one driver policy later in F1 2024 season

McLaren have admitted they may “revise” their position on not having a number one driver later in the F1 2024 season.

Oscar Piastri claimed a maiden grand prix victory as he led teammate Lando Norris in a McLaren one-two in Hungary, but the result was overshadowed by a controversial and heated row over team orders.

McLaren repeatedly asked Norris to give the lead back to Piastri, after a decision to pit Norris first in the final round of stops resulted in him undercutting his teammate. Following several protests and tense team radio exchanges, the Briton eventually obliged with three laps to go.

Norris sits second in the championship, 76 points behind reigning world champion Max Verstappen, while Piastri is a further 40 points adrift in fifth. With Norris being closer to Verstappen in the standings, there had been some suggestions McLaren should have let him win to cut the gap further.

Stella suggested that depending on how the championship picture develops over the coming months, a different stance may be required in the future.

“I think when you have Oscar and Lando, we are in the lucky enough position that we don't really need to decide who is a number one driver,” he told media including Crash.net in Hungary.

“Which is a way of simplifying things for some people, like myself, and it's a way to frustrate the entire team, the ambition and the way we go racing, which is deep in our ethos.

“We race fair and if one of the two drivers gains on merit a result, this is protected. Maybe if it's the last couple of races and there's a strong championship interest for one of the two drivers, we may revise this.”

Stella, whose team have now jumped ahead of Ferrari and into second in the constructors’ championship, added: “But what I'm expecting is the other driver coming to me and saying if you need my help with the other driver because he is in the championship competition, I'm available.

"And I think you build this ethos if you manage days like today in a fair way like I think we have done. This may give a lot of material for rumours and kind of media. That's fair enough. That's racing.

“To be honest, I enjoyed this week as a spectator, as a fan, when these things were happening even when I was not in Formula 1. That's fair enough.

“But please acknowledge that we just did what was fair today. And this is what I want the entire team of McLaren to realise. And hopefully our fans as well.”